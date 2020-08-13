The pandemic has shut local charities out from places where they used to serve regular hot meals to the hungry — so, they’ve gone “mobile.”
Shepherd’s Hand, which took over providing hot meals after the closure last year of Christ’s Kitchen, will soon be offering sustenance through a food truck. The charity previously served meals five days a week at the United Methodist Church’s kitchen, but COVID-19 restrictions this year meant those meals had to be suspended.
The problem, of course, is that people still needed to eat, so Garey Martinez of Shepherd’s Hand and other partners worked to obtain a food truck, where hot food could be prepared and served through a walk-up window.
“This is strictly because we don’t have access to a kitchen where we can cook for homeless people at this point,” Martinez said.
“With the way this pandemic is going … I think it will be a long time before we have access. Especially over the winter, people don’t stop eating just because we don’t have access to a kitchen.”
The food truck — a trailer fully equipped for cooking, refrigeration and freezing — was donated by a person in Redvale.
The donation saved Shepherd’s Hand a significant amount of cash, but because of different regulations in Redvale and Montrose, Martinez had to do work on the structure to satisfy local requirements.
The food truck now awaits a final inspection for its fire suppression system, but, said Martinez, “We’re basically good to go.”
The plan is to serve the first meal on Monday — breakfast, between 8 and 9 a.m. — then lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. The trailer will be parked in the courtyard to the side of United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave.
“Everything we serve will be very much like a food truck,” Martinez said.
Diners must practice social distancing and must leave the area as soon as they have finished eating. They need to wear face coverings when approaching the meal site and when standing in line for food.
Shepherd’s Hand worked with the Methodist church, Montrose County Public Health, the City of Montrose and Montrose Fire Protection District to bring the food truck online.
“Everyone has been super helpful and super cooperative,” said Martinez.
In addition to the hot-meal setup through the trailer, Martinez continues to obtain food bank goods on behalf of other nonprofits, and also is continuing his commodity giveaways at Cedar Creek Church, 222 S. Townsend Ave., Mondays and Thursdays.
There are no income or other eligibility requirements for Martinez’s food boxes; the only requirement is hunger.
Martinez reports a “marked increase” in demand — the 5,500 to 6,000 pounds of food he is picking up each week for distribution is up from about 3,000 pounds a week in January.
For more information, or to make a monetary donation in support of Shepherd’s Hand, contact Martinez at 970-433-3690.
Donations may also be mailed to P.O. Box 3354, Montrose CO 81402.
