The Montrose High School marching band made school history Thursday afternoon on the big stage of Stocker Stadium for regionals.
The band’s score of 79.9 not only helped Montrose secure another regional title and a trip to regionals, but it was also the team’s highest point total ever in program history.
MHS marching band director Josiah St. Peter said he and his students are pleased with the result but aren’t standing idle for state later this month.
“I still think there’s room for us to grow and I think they believe that as well,” he said.
The team is currently seated in fifth place entering the state tourney, which is on Oct. 28 at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. If Montrose stays at that spot, it would the school’s highest finish ever, St. Peter said, adding the team’s best mark is sixth place.
He added what makes this upcoming competition even more interesting is that there are five bands, including Montrose, separated by very few points.
“We’re in that mix. We’re really looking forward to it,” St. Peter said. “We’re excited about finishing up the season and … hopefully, score higher than we ever have.”
MHS is coming off taking seventh-place last year at the state competition. It was Montrose’s sixth-straight year as a state finalist.
St. Peter said there is a concern, coming off of the strong regionals performance, that the team has peaked too early. But he added he believes the staff has done a wonderful job in keeping the band focused perfecting its show.
The band’s theme for this season is “Hymn to the Sun.” The show is based on nature and visuals include the sunrise, high noon and sunset.
Montrose will hope for some sunshine or the very least clear skies for the state competition. The final round was canceled entirely after a snowstorm came through Colorado Springs during the last day.
St. Peter said, with a laugh, he’s hoping a nice day so that his students can have the best performance of their season.
“We’ve got to do our thing and let the weather do what’s it going to do and hope for the best,” he said.
But before then, he noted the goal is to fine-tune some details before making the trip to the Front Range.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do before we face off against each and other bands,” St. Peter said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.