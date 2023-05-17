Hop plants are being strung to eventually climb the sea of poles visible from U.S. 550 near Trout Road, catching the eye of those who pass by Billy Goat Hop Farm. Soon, the bines will yield the cones that make local brews.
This is the business Audrey Gehlhausen and Chris DellaBianca built from bare earth about five years ago — and hops aren’t the only thing growing. So too are the offerings.
Billy Goat’s owners formally cut through the last of the red tape holding them back from a liquor license. With that now in hand, they can host their Southwest Fresh Fest without having to hold it under another business’ liquor license. They can also add small events to their offerings. Gehlhausen said they had to first obtain a special use permit, which took some time before it was approved earlier this year.
“The special use permit will allow us, along with a beer and wine license, to have a small campground on the farm, to have some smaller events. We can host weddings, corporate events, family reunions, things like that, and sell beer and wine at them,” Gehlhausen said, after Montrose County commissioners on May 3 approved the liquor license. “We can have some live music as well, and also have the Southwest Fresh Fest, have an annual festival that would be larger.”
Billy Goat’s first Southwest Fresh Fest and Picking Party was held last fall; Horsefly Brewing agreed to present the festival after county commissioners questioned whether the liquor license Billy Goat had applied for would be sufficient, or whether it needed a special use permit for the event.
Gehlhausen and DellaBianca agreed to apply for the permit, which was heard after the Fresh Fest. Horsefly, which had a liquor license, was permitted to sponsor the event.
Gehlhausen said the farm resolved concerns primarily by setting limits on where alcohol could be consumed on the property. Festival-goers won’t just be roving the field drinking, but instead will imbibe in the designated area near the event stage and camping space.
The process also involved a public hearing before the planning commission, so that the farm’s neighbors could weigh in with any concerns.
“I was surprised at how many neighbors we had come out and support us at that hearing, which is nice,” Gehlhausen said. “We’re excited, down the road, to try and get some things aligning with the winery next door (LaNoue DuBois), create some community things next door.”
The hop crop is looking good for all those plans. The centerpiece of the Fresh Fest is, after all, brews from freshly harvested hops, come fall — along with local agriculture.
“We are in our spring work, where we string (the plants). Once we’re done with that,we’ll start training, where you kind of wrap the hop plants around the string. The plants are looking good and they’re enjoying this sunshine,” Gehlhausen said.
Billy Goat harvested its largest yield to-date last year and continues growing its market.
“We need to continue to do that. We will have quite a bit to sell from this year’s crop. Slowly, we are getting more and more brewers on board, so that’s exciting,” Gehlhausen said. She said places that brew Billy Goat hops include Horsefly, Colorado Boy and the newer Pomona Brewing.
Colorado Boy happily uses Billy Goat hops, brewer Mike Thomas said.
“We love using local product. Chris and Audrey started their hop farm four or five years ago and I started brewing here four or five years ago,” Thomas said. “I started converting our recipes to more locally sourced products.”
The desire for locally grown hops was one factor. Thomas said the second is the good quality of Billy Goat’s hops, which are smaller-batch grown on roughly 35 acres compared with larger farms that can be 10 or more times that size.
Thomas said he likes the way Billy Goat hops are grown; even common varieties grown there are of good quality, as reflected in the farm’s first-place showing for Hop Quality Group’s 2023 Cascade Cup.
Gehlhausen and DellaBianca were named the winners for having the best Cascade variety hops among nationwide entries. According to the February announcement of the award, Hop Quality Group makes its selection based on appearance, aroma and analysis of Cascade hops entered into the competition.
“It’s like the Stanley Cup of hop growing. Their Cascade hops were judged the best,” Thomas said.
“Billy Goat, Colorado Boy and Pomona Brewing are collaborating on a beer we’re going to be releasing this weekend, using their Cascade hops.”
A portion of sales from this beer will be donated to Montrose Early Childhood centers, Thomas added; the amount is to be determined. Pomona is to release the new brew first, Thomas also said.
Colorado Boy hopes to soon buy locally grown barley, too. (Proximity Malt, based in Monte Vista, sources barley from the San Luis Valley. Last year, it announced its intention to launch a pilot program in the Uncompahgre Valley.)
Billy Goat is a key part of Colorado Boy’s push for locally grown goods. “We are happy to support Chris and Audrey locally. They do happen to have a superior product. We are also trying to support local agriculture in other ways,” Thomas said.
“It’s awesome. I love seeing the community working together; two breweries and a farm in Montrose all teaming up for a good cause. I’m proud to be a part of that,” Gehlhausen said.
Winning the Cascade Cup had come as a nice surprise, she added. “We’re very proud of having the hard work pay off in a bigger kind of view. It’s neat they used that hop in it (the new beer).”
As for Fresh Fest? Yes, it’s coming back this year. Gehlhausen said fresh hops should go out to breweries in August, in time for Fresh Fest’s return on Sept. 23, featuring the brews, live music, tasty food — and a warm welcome to join the fun.
Billy Goat Hop Farm can be reached at billgoathopfarm@gmail.com; 860-306-1195 or 812-664-8597. The website is billygoathopfarm.com
Pomona Brewing Company, where the new Cascade hop beer is to be released, is located at 830 N. Townsend Ave., Montrose. (Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday from 11:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday/Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.) The Colorado Boy Pizzeria and Brewery, which will also sell the new brew, is located at 320 E. Main St. (Open 4 - 9 p.m. weekdays and 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. weekends.)