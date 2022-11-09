As an unexpectedly close race burned down to the wire for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District one day after Election Night, local party leaders expressed both hope and dismay.
The hope? That their party’s candidate for CD3 will prove victorious.
The dismay? For Montrose County Republican Chair Scott Riba, it was turnout that hardly cracked 50% statewide — not just that the Republican slate for top tier state offices lost.
For his Democratic counterpart Kevin Kuns, the disappointment was how Montrose County voted on measures to fund more affordable housing and school lunches — not just his own second-place finish to Rep. Marc Catlin in the State House District 58 race.
“On a statewide basis with the governor, secretary of state and attorney general, of course we’re disappointed, but I think the bigger message was that voter turnout was less than 50%,” Riba said. “This is what we would call a pivotal year for the direction of he country and the direction of Colorado.”
Turnout in Montrose County, as of Tuesday night, was 58% — “which is terrible,” Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said.
Midterm elections don’t usually draw as much turnout as general elections, but Montrose’s turnout was low even by that standard, she said: the clerk’s office had expected around 25,000 ballots to be returned from the county’s more than 32,000 eligible voters, but only cleared about 20,000.
Kuns, who led the House District 58 race until the more populous Montrose County’s results came in and easily handed the win to Catlin, pointed to the local results for Prop 123 and Prop FF.
Prop 123 creates the State Affordable Housing Fund, dedicating one-tenth of 1% of TABOR refunds for affordable housing projects. Prop FF increases taxes on those with a federal taxable income of $300,000 and above (by limiting their state income tax deductions) in order to fund free school meals for all students in public schools.
Kuns, who said he heard from voters far more about the housing crisis than issues like water, was baffled to see Montrose County’s electors come out strongly against Prop 123, which was slightly ahead statewide as of deadline.. Here, more than 62% of voters said “no” to the measure and on Prop FF, 56.32% voted no.
“That really shocked me, that our community would have voted like that, especially when you consider how many people would have benefited from housing,” or whose kids go hungry, Kuns said. “It was very sad for me to see that. Luckily, they passed at the state. I’m sure there are going to be a lot of families that are going to be grateful for that in Montrose County.”
Riba said the party suggested people vote their conscience on the housing measure. “Everyone wants affordable housing. Again, it’s a philosophical question of whether they want to transfer tax money or increase taxes,” he said. He reiterated points from an earlier candidate forum, at which it was noted that affordable housing only remains “affordable” until it is sold the first time, usually at market rate.
Although the GOP lost out on higher-stakes races in Colorado, another win in the column for House District 58 was welcome.
“We’re pleased Marc Catlin was returned to office. He’s been a great asset to Western Colorado and House District 58,” said Riba.
Catlin sewed up a victory with 56.76% of the vote to Kuns’ 43.24%, according to unofficial results.
Kuns said although he was disappointed to lose, he thought the comparatively strong showing in a district that hasn’t seated a Democrat in decades sent a message.
“That’s a best a Democrat has done in almost 40 years in HD58. I think that’s sending a message that people are looking for leadership looking out for the interests of everybody, not just one small group,” he said.
“You have to be able to put people over party. Every time. And that’s something that hasn’t happened in HD58 in six years.”
Kuns said his campaign showed him people also had immediate concerns about more than water issues, such the lack of affordable housing; low wages; thin mental health resources; teenage suicide rates and education.
Riba said Democrats’ ability to fix the issues Kuns raised doesn’t rise or fall on whether HD58 seats a Democrat — the party has a firm majority in the state legislature, yet, the problems remain, he said.
Kuns said the reason bills that benefit HD58 have passed is precisely because of the Democratic majority, noting bills on which Catlin was a no vote.
“For me, it doesn’t matter if you’re Democrat or Republican. Forget the letter. I think what matters if you have somebody that’s going to be part of the solution, not part of the problem,” Kuns said.
Wednesday found Catlin en route to Denver, “It feels good,” he said of the win. “It was a long night, but it turned out in my favor.”
Although like Riba, he wasn’t happy with state results that saw Democratic incumbents reelected as governor, attorney general and secretary of state, Catlin said he had to go forward and pass bills for HD58.
“That’s what people want me to do. That’s what I’ve been doing. It’s going to take some work to make sure people understand what we need over here on the Western Slope, particularly in the 58th District,” he said. “It’s nice to win and it’s the most important job I’ve ever done.”
Despite his own defeat, Kuns was ebullient about statewide results overall, as well as some surprise developments in federal races like the CD3 match-up between Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch.
“If you look at what happened in Colorado and across the country last night, democracy won,” he said, taking the Democrats’ better than expected national showings as a referendum of sorts. “As much as people complain, they know Democrats get things done,” he said.
High hopes in nail-biter CD3 race
Congressional control remained a toss-up on Wednesday, with Georgia’s high-profile Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock apparently headed to a runoff election. A Republican victory would more than likely tip Senate control to the GOP.
The Republicans were also expected to gain a majority in the U.S. House — however, a tight CD3 race wasn’t on many pollsters’ radar.
Instead, Aspen businessman Frisch was leading Boebert Tuesday night and much of Wednesday.
His lead narrowed by the hour, if not by the moment and as of deadline on Wednesday, was hair-thin at just 62 votes, putting the opponents in a statistical dead-heat, 50.01% to 49.99%.
“It’s very close and there are still votes to be counted in that race,” said Riba, who had been glued to the incoming results since Tuesday night. Riba said Democrats tend to vote early, while Republicans vote closer to Election Day, or day-of.
“We really didn’t have a feel for it, but considering the enthusiasm and support Lauren Boebert has on the Western Slope, and as is demonstrated by the counties over here, she was dominant in Montrose County,” he said. “We kind of expected the numbers to be close.”
Riba remained optimistic that Boebert will notch another Republican victory.
Frisch exceeded Democratic hopes, said Montrose County Democratic Party Co-vice Chair Jayne Bilberry.
“He’s the representative we need for the Western Slope in D.C. He’ll be a conservative, moderate Democrat who goes there to represent us, not just looking for his limelight and not working for us,” she said.
The race had not been called as of deadline. In addition to in-person and mail-in ballots that are being tallied, overseas and military member ballots could factor into a contest this tight.
Guynes reminds the public there is an eight-day period for those ballots to come in, as well as a curing period for such matters as a missing signature on a ballot envelope or a signature discrepancy.
For Montrose County, however: “Our results are, by far, substantially in,” Guynes said.
These unofficial results showed Boebert with 12,773 votes from Montrose County electors and Frisch with 7,510.
