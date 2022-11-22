Who first thought of it? The idea of somehow rolling animal hair into thread, weaving it into fabric, and fashioning that into clothing? That person (or people’s) name is lost to us now, but the art of weaving is not.
The artistry — and the way weaving technology has changed over the centuries — was on full display Saturday, Nov. 19, at the San Juan Weavers Guild annual show and sale.
“I have been weaving about eight years. I had initially come to the show a few times with another friend who was a weaver and then fell in love with it,” guild vice president and show coordinator Nancy deCastro said. “Then I got a free loom out of the Free Box in Telluride.”
Yes — the Free Box.
“It was hanging on the wall: ‘Free loom; come and get it.’ I called her up and went and got it. It took me two years to take lessons and figure it out, but then I never stopped after that,” deCastro said.
Long before there were looms like rigid heddle that guild member Evelyn Roseberry demonstrated using, people wove.
Roseberry, a former school teacher who has been weaving 47 years, guided people through making thread with Leicester wool.
Using a simple wooden dowel and CD, Roseberry showed the drop-spindle technique. She wrapped thread she had already started around the dowel and threaded it through a small metal eye.
She took a small bit of unspun Leicester wool and fluffed out at the top, then spun the CD clockwise to “let the twist build up.”
Next came “parking” the CD, or holding it still and letting the coiled twist run up, grabbing hold of the unspun wool, and pulling it into the thread. Then, she pinched it off, fluffed (drafted) a little more wool out and repeated the process.
“They rolled it before they ever had any kind of a spindle. The spindle came 10,000 years ago. The spinning wheel, only 3,000,” Roseberry said.
A few feet away, Dianne McGee operated a spinning wheel, clacking out the yarn. With her, Mary Weir and Laverne Clark also worked at making thread, using spindles.
Roseberry demonstrated what happens to spun thread, using the rigid heddle loom — a smaller, more portable loom that, all the same, takes her about 45 minutes to string. The loom’s function demonstrates just a little bit of the way weaving has changed: it takes care of the “up and over” motion for weavers as they pass the shuttle beneath the shed (the gap between upper and lower warp yarns).
Each thread should be positioned at about a 45-degree angle, because if it is straight, the weaving motion will pull it inward and the fabric will be misshapen.
Then return the beater (which presses the threads into each other) to either the upper, lower, or middle position, depending on the prior shed position.
The weavers offered a small sampling of human ingenuity that stretches from the past to the present.
“They had to raise the sheep and card the wool, and process it, and spin it, weave it,” deCastro said of past civilizations. “We all wear it (woven fabric). We all appreciate it, these artistic pieces,” she added, pointing to the tables of woven art and clothing.
“They’re one of a kind, really. We had people lining up outside the door at 8:30. We don’t open until 9 and they stand there and wait, because they know that they’re unique pieces and they’re not going to be able to get it anywhere else.”
The variety was plainly evident, along with the talent that created the pieces on sale. Think beyond scarves and hats (although there were plenty of wonderful examples of such practical gear) — well beyond scarves and hats.
“We had so much color this year,” deCastro said, pointing to the vivid violets of a pashmina created by member Jane Dupree.
“It’s been fun, because we’ve varied a lot of things. We had a weaver (Jane Errion) who decided to branch out and do something different. She took up needle-felting of bowls. It’s something that we haven’t had for sale before. We’re really having fun. We’ve got a lot of new members and younger members, which is great.”
Also exemplifying the range of talent were woven Christmas ornaments (including Bobbie Irwin’s clan tartans), wall hangings — even dryer balls from alpaca hair.
“She specializes in tartans, among other things. She is nationally renowned,” deCastro said of Irwin.
“What we love is we all support each other. We all do something different from each other. It’s not competitive. We’re all so excited for each other.”
The Ute Indian Museum hosted the show and sale this year. The museum offered Navajo rugs for sale, in support of the Adopt-A-Native Elder program. The program’s proceeds help reduce extreme poverty for elders of Navajo Nation. Adopt-A-Native Elder has delivered more than 5 million pounds of food and serves more than 800 elders, according to its website, anelder.org.
The San Juan Weavers Guild meets the third Saturday of the month September - May. Membership is $25. For more information, visit sanjuanweavers.org.