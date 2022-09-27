Graffiti can be seen on parking structure and storage shed off of Maple Street in 2008. With only one incident reported in 2021, the city is taking another look at its graffiti-removal fund.(File photo/Montrose Daily Press)
Only one reported case of graffiti popped up in the past year and a half in the City of Montrose, but the low incidence rate is hitting the city’s wallet harder than expected. City officials hope to eliminate an anti-graffiti account failing to fund removal projects.
According to a report run by City Finance Director Shani Wittenberg, approximately $50,000 has been put toward graffiti removal since 2017.
“We’re spending a lot of money on graffiti,” Wittenberg told city councilors during a recent work session.
The city’s municipal code establishes a restricted anti-graffiti account within the general fund–the account, via ordinance, and is limited to donated funds and “penalties assessed against violators,” but hasn’t accrued more than roughly $50 according to city officials.
Graffiti removal costs the city approximately $6,000 annually, Wittenberg said. Fines for the offense range from $250-$1,000, or jail time not to exceed one year.
“During my tenure here for a year and a half, we’ve had one graffiti case,” Municipal Judge Charles Greenacre told council members. “They don’t seem to come up a lot. At this point, I would not think you’re going to collect very much for such a fund, for graffiti removal.”
Greenacre also noted that around $25,000 was recently transferred from the Victims Assistance Fund (VAF), established by former Judge Richard Brown, to the general fund. City officials are proposing that the VAF be closed and the funds, under the general account, be used to cover graffiti removal expenses.
If approved, graffiti removal penalties will continue to be assessed and the fines deposited as revenue to the city’s general fund.
“It sounds like we need to update the ordinance,” City Councilor Barbara Bynum said. “We clearly spend money removing graffiti and it clearly costs more than the $50 we want to collect each year — and we do it professionally, not with volunteers.”
Mayor Dave Frank added that while anti-graffiti materials are used throughout newer construction projects, one $50 donation won’t help fund anti-graffiti costs.
“If somebody comes to court and is charged with graffiti, and there’s a cost of removing it to the city or otherwise, that can be imposed as restitution,” Greenacre proposed. “So that’s a specific remedy for a specific case, but not a general remedy that would provide funds for general graffiti removal.”
City Attorney Ben Morris is working to remove the anti-graffiti fund from the ordinance, but the rest of the section will remain unchanged.
City council is expected to vote on the change during a future meeting.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
