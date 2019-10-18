The inquiries started coming into Galvanize shortly after its coworking-space rival, WeWork, began publicly imploding.
The interest in tech educator Galvanize, which also rents out month-to-month office space via memberships, came not just from one- to two-person startups, but larger companies needing dozens or more than 100 seats for a year or two — a lengthy lease in this real estate niche.
“When it’s that long of a term, (potential tenants) have to look at whether the coworking space will be there for the long term,” Galvanize CEO Harsh Patel. “I’m sure we’re not the only ones getting calls.”
The Colorado coworking scene is bracing for what will happen next with WeWork, which is reportedly Denver’s largest office tenant. Renamed The We Company this year, it has multi-year leases in at least 10 Denver buildings plus one in Boulder — four are not yet open, according to the company. But after revealing its startlingly terrible financial situation, the unicorn that was once valued at $47 billion canceled its IPO last month, kicked out its founder and is now scrambling to cut costs drastically.
Area companies say they are glad they focused on slower but sustainable growth rather than a venture-funded gamble.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.