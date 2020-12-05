With surveillance testing, ongoing precautions, area law enforcement agencies face down COVID

Officers on the job continue to grapple with an added risk this year — the COVID-19 virus, which has affected law enforcement, jail and court operations, along with the rest of society. Law enforcement is not a field that easily lends itself to steps like social distancing and it was not a surprise to Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall when some asymptomatic staff members tested positive for the disease, highlighting the importance of surveillance testing.
“Testing is very important,” Hall said. “We certainly question individuals based on symptoms. However, we would not have known these individuals were positive, because they were asymptomatic.”
Although tests don’t necessarily paint the full picture for infection rates in the community, with the surveillance testing the police department conducts among officers and administrative staff, tests did reveal infections that would have gone undetected — and that allowed the department to act to reduce the risk of further spread.
Under surveillance testing, all staff are required to be tested for COVID weekly.
“I’m very supportive of that. It definitely identified some staff that were asymptomatic but positive. That helped us with our situation and as a result, we were able to keep our staffing levels at the necessary minimum,” Hall said.
Hall did not disclose how many people who work for the department may have tested positive. He said positives have occurred both among officers and civilian staff.
“The good news is that most of the symptoms that our staff members faced were mild to moderate. Most all have recovered. Most all are out of quarantine,” Hall said.
Testing is only one metric of risk and disease prevalence.
“Testing for an entire organization may not be best because of limited capacity (county) has to conduct testing, but for a first responder agency, we don’t have a choice. We have to be out there to protect the public,” the chief said.
“To be able to know when we need to quarantine someone is really important to our agency.”
The City of Montrose recently undertook additional precautions when Montrose County was elevated on the state’s dial framework for risk to “orange,” or high risk. The county’s pandemic specialist has since said Montrose County probably qualifies to be moved up the risk dial even further, to red.
At the Montrose Police Department, work spaces are limited to one person per space and employees use masks.
Although the MPD’s lobby remains open, it is restricted to one person at a time, in keeping with city-wide precautions.
“Internally, we had already made the decision that if the county was assessed at that level (orange), we would take specific action” to protect staffers and those who need police services, Hall said.
The limits on in-person lobby visits helped with staffing, too.
“We could have our customer service rotating out weekly, working in the police department and then working at home,” he said.
Since the pandemic was first declared, law enforcement agencies began taking risk-reduction steps.
Officers will still respond to emergencies and go on call, Hall stressed. (Always call 911 in an emergency.) It’s just that business that can be conducted by phone should be conducted by phone.
“But if there is an emergency and they need us, we are ready. We have taken the appropriate precautions to make sure staff are not transmitting the virus and also protecting the staff by using proper personal protective equipment,” Hall said.
“I don’t want citizens to question calling us because of their fear of potential infection. We’re really closely monitoring the situation and following all guidelines set for us by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.”
And, like other law enforcement agencies, the Montrose Police Department issues suspects summonses into court when possible, instead of making arrests and swelling the inmate populations in area jails.
Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard is continuing a similar practice, summoning suspects into court instead of jailing them, when public safety factors allow for it.
Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor is doing the same, in light of the reinstatement of a court order issued soon after the first wave of the pandemic.
Per Taylor, that administrative order by Chief 7th Judicial District Judge Steven Patrick was aimed at limiting custodial arrests to higher-level felony offenses.
“Our main goal is community safety and so if we have anybody who is a threat to our community, there is no hesitation; we’re going to take them to jail and proceed with caution,” Taylor said.
The DCSO building was previously deemed an outbreak site, because at least two people there had tested positive for the virus in a two-week period. The state has since cleared the DCSO — and preventing COVID from entering a closed population like a jail is vital.
“We certainly ask all law enforcement agencies that utilize the Delta County Sheriff’s Office detention facility really keep in mind the COVID possibilities and help us to keep COVID out of our jail,” Taylor said.
In the district’s four jails, inmates are screened and assessed; those with symptoms are to be kept separate from others.
Also because of COVID, inmate visitation at the Delta jail is precluded and attorney visits occur by phone. The Montrose County Jail has a video-link visitation system.
Lillard said his jail has so far been spared an outbreak — but that one patrol deputy and a corrections officer had tested positive for COVID in the past months. For a brief time last month, the MCSO’s lobby was closed to the public after a staff member was exposed to a possible COVID case.
“We’ve been practicing good habits in hygiene and social distancing,” Lillard said.
“Not to jinx anything, but we have not had any COVID in the jail with inmates. We really try to protect that above and beyond.”
Patrol officers and deputies take similar steps to protect themselves when they are out on the streets and interacting with the public.
“Our patrol staff are being diligent in protecting themselves and others, wearing mask and using hand sanitizer,” Taylor said.
Undertaking these precautions does not change what Hall’s officers actually do on calls. They now use more protective gear, like wearing specialty masks designed by SOM Footware, which wrap around the sides of their faces.
“I feel very confident in the masks that we’re using. I feel very confident in wearing masks,” Hall said.
He reiterated the police are still performing their core functions of protecting the peace and public safety.
“At this point, we don’t have any intention of limiting our proactivity. While the situation is much worse than it was just a month and a half ago, we have also learned a lot about how to work in this environment. As a result, we’re not limiting proactivity, but we are being very respectful of the sheriff and the jail,” Hall said.
“If you need a police officer, you’ll get a police officer, but we may handle some situations remotely.”
