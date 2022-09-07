Paving on Townsend Avenue is complete, which means the end to the $9 million overlay project that motorists have waited almost half a year for is inching closer.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation project webpage, work is expected to fully wrap by Sept. 14 as CDOT crews begin the last leg of the construction project.
“We appreciate the efforts of CDOT to revitalize Townsend Avenue through Montrose,” City Engineer Scott Murphy said of the project. “CDOT and their contracting team were a pleasure to work with and our community is loving the improved look and smooth ride this project has brought.”
By the end of the project, CDOT crews will have covered US 50 from Harvest Road to the San Juan Bypass, as well as US 550 just south of the San Juan Bypass to Otter Road. Additional project work includes epoxy pavement marking, rumble strips, delineators, bridge joints and installation of a median area inlet.
The project aims to improve driving conditions as Montrose through-traffic and populace continues to grow.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
