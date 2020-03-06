Heather Jones did not exhibit signs of fear, or express concerns for her safety at the hands of others, witnesses said during the second afternoon of her trial in the death of Ryan Redifer.
Redifer was shot while entering his Paonia home in early 2018. He lingered for about nine months, during which time he was unable to eat or drink, but had to rely on IVs. He died Sept. 1 that year.
Jones, the friend from whom he purchased his little purple home, allegedly fired that shot. She has been charged with second-degree murder.
According to prior testimony and evidence introduced, Jones told officers she was in fear for her life and thought someone was breaking into the home on Poplar Avenue, where she was staying the day and evening of Jan. 12, 2018.
She also indicated she was fearful of associates of another woman she knew, and talked about some kind of trespass incident on her own property that had prompted her to contact authorities in La Plata County.
But mutual friends who took the stand Thursday said that when they had visited the Poplar Avenue house Jan. 12, 2018, Jones did not appear to be in any distress and did not say anything about being afraid of other people.
Darcy Rabin, who visited Redifer the afternoon of the shooting, testified that the only “kind of unusual” occurrence was Jones’ “whimsical” request to be baptized.
Rabin ultimately poured some water over Jones’ head as they stood in Redifer’s yard, but said that because her tradition was Jewish, she did not know enough about the New Testament to feel comfortable performing a baptism.
Otherwise, Jones appeared upbeat; “happy” about some vague plan Rabin thought might involve camping. She testified Jones did not say she was afraid of anything.
Rabin eventually went down the street to a brewpub with Redifer, where she stayed for about an hour, and left.
William “Dean” Cotnam, who called Redifer his “best friend for life,” visited the home later that day, when Redifer was out. He said he’d also found Jones’ baptism request odd, since he thought she was an atheist.
Cotnam had come that evening for dinner, and hung out with Jones, but Redifer was not home from the pub. Cotnam eventually tired of waiting and departed, only to quickly turn around because he’d forgotten his water jugs in Redifer’s house. When he returned, he found the lights out and the home locked up — something both he and Rabin said Redifer was not in the habit of doing. Witnesses who testified Wednesday said the same thing: Redifer did not lock his home.
Jones responded to his knocks and explained she had gone down for a nap, Cotnam testified. He said he retrieved his items and left.
Jones, he said, did not ask him for help, or to stay with her.
“I wish she would have. … I’d never have left. I don’t know why she didn’t (ask),” Cotnam said.
Redifer left the pub at about 9 p.m., former bartender Amanda Papke testified. She had also seen Redifer at the pub earlier in the day, with three others; none was Jones, she said.
Recordings from Redifer’s outgoing calls to Jones’ cell phone were later played in court. Distinct voices could not be heard on them, but knocking sounds could be. Both calls apparently went to Jones’ voicemail.
Redifer had called her twice in his attempt to get into his home, because it was locked, according to prior information. He retrieved his house key from his vehicle and proceeded inside, where he was shot.
Jones in statements to police that were played Wednesday, said she heard someone jiggling the backdoor and banging on the front. She was positioned beneath the coffee table with her loaded 9 mm Ruger, intent on shooting “whatever came in,” according to prior testimony.
Redifer was hit in the abdomen. Jones called 911 and followed the dispatcher’s instructions as police responded.
Papke, who had closed up the bar shortly after Redifer left, said she saw the police lights as she walked home but did not immediately realize what had happened.
Outside of the jury’s presence Thursday, prosecutors and the defense argued over the admissibility of a photo showing Redifer in ICU about two weeks after the shooting and one showing him in April. Prosecutors said the contrast would illustrate what they called “a slow, brutal death.”
Deputy District Attorney Jessica Waggoner said that because defense attorney Brandon Luna might ultimately challenge whether Redifer’s death was from the gunshot, or other factors, the People had the right to introduce photographic evidence to counter such an argument.
Luna said that although he probably would not challenge cause of death, unless forensic experts for some reason fail to establish it on the stand, the photos were prejudicial.
After several minutes of close questioning, District Judge Steve Schwartz allowed the photos as evidence showing the nature of Redifer’s injuries and cause of death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.