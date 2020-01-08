A controversial proposal to reintroduce gray wolves to Colorado cleared the hurdle for landing on the ballot this November.
Initiative 107, “Restoration of Gray Wolves,” has qualified for the 2020 ballot, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday.
Backers required valid petition signatures from people comprising at least 5 percent of the total number of votes cast for all candidates for the office of secretary of state at the previous General Election — in this case, 124,632.
After reviewing a 5 percent sample of the 215,370 submitted signatures, Griswold determined the projected number of valid signatures is greater than 110 percent of the total number required.
The initiative would reintroduce the gray wolf to designated lands west of the Continental Divide starting at the end of 2023, and create means of public input, as well as a means of compensating livestock owners.
Many Western Slope livestock owners and local governments are opposed to reintroducing the species, which was extirpated from Colorado in the 1930s.
Last March, Montrose County became one of the first entities to pass a resolution formally opposing the reintroduction.
