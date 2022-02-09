A Montrose woman allegedly distributed methamphetamine and fentanyl that was being brought into town by another person.
Mariah J. Wilkes, 23, was arrested Feb. 2 on suspicion of distributing meth; distributing meth/heroin/fentanyl; money laundering; as a special offender (conspiracy) and as a special offender (guns and drugs).
Formal charges are due Feb. 17. Wilkes is free on a $5,000 bond. No attorney was listed for her in Montrose Combined Court records.
Wilkes’ arrest warrant alleges she assisted Ernest Abachiche in distributing drugs. Abachiche was federally indicted on drug-trafficking charges Jan. 27 and was arrested Feb. 3; no state-level charges were filed against him.
The allegations against Wilkes are made at the state level.
According to Wilkes’ arrest warrant, the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force began looking into allegations that meth and black market fentanyl pills were being trafficked from Denver to Montrose.
Wilkes allegedly met with a task force confidential source last August at a local hotel and sold the individual 198 grams of meth and 11 grams of fentanyl.
The task force then obtained a warrant for electronic surveillance via GPS that was installed on Abachiche’s vehicle, which was allegedly in the motel lot on the date of the drug sale.
On Sept. 7, 2021, the vehicle was stopped on Vail Pass, along with another vehicle, whose driver allegedly was meeting with Abachiche. Task force agents reported recovering cocaine, heroin, meth and fentanyl in pill form (M-30s) from the other vehicle. (No local or federal case could be located under this individual’s name.)
Agents allegedly recovered drugs from the Abachiche vehicle, along with cash and a 9 mm handgun.
A search of his cell phone records showed hundreds of texts to and from Wilkes that indicated she was receiving and selling drugs, her arrest warrant alleges.
The communications reportedly referred to heroin, meth and fentanyl pills.
The document also alleges Wilkes was annoyed that another person in Montrose was “stepping on her toes” by selling to her customers and cutting down her “work.” No local or federal case naming this individual could be located.
Wilkes also complained that other distributors were flooding the market, which was making it harder for her to sell her supply, the warrant says.
The task force further alleges an app and wire transfers were used to transfer money from the sale of narcotics.
Wilkes allegedly also arranged to buy a 9mm handgun for Abachiche in exchange for cash or “blues” — fentanyl pills.
Other texts refer to Wilkes perhaps going into rehab. On Aug. 20, a text states that when she “woke up after overdosing, she had 60 ‘blues’ in her bra,” one of which she “smoked” and the others of which she sold, per the warrant.
Over the next 10 days, she and Abachiche argued via text about the night of her overdose, the warrant also states. “Wilkes is attempting to give money to Abachiche for debts owed, presumably from narcotics sales,” the task force agent who authored the document wrote.
The task force surmised that by Aug. 30, Wilkes’ alleged relationship with Abachiche was reaching the end: in a text she reported having sunglasses and a firearm that she would be unable to give him now, according to the arrest warrant.
Wilkes is accused of drug distribution for allegedly brokering a drug buy consisting of 198 grams of meth and 98 fentanyl pills on Aug. 18, 2021. She is also accused of drug distribution between July 30 and Sept. 5, 2021.
“It is obvious that Wilkes is not only conspiring with others to distribute illegal narcotics, but she is also conspiring when it comes to laundering money from drug proceeds,” the warrant states in accusing her as a special offender-conspiracy.
The drugs and guns special offender class was alleged because of the reported attempt to broker a gun deal.
Money laundering is alleged over the reported use of the payment app and “attempts to help others send money from narcotics sales” via money transfers using the name of another woman.
