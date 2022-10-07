A Montrose woman accused of shooting her daughter should not be allowed out of jail without addressing alcohol and other issues, the reported victim told the court from her hospital bed.
Kristie Jones, 63, allegedly shot her 36-year-old daughter during an encounter in Jones’ rural Paradox Trail home the evening of Oct. 6.
An arrest affidavit said a bullet from a .38 special struck Jones’ daughter in the scapula before it exited the woman’s chest and lodged into the wall. The younger woman is said to have suffered nerve damage that could be permanent.
Although Jones was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, indications at her advisement Friday were that the judge did not find sufficient probable cause for that offense.
Jones reportedly told investigators she’d fired in self-defense as a warning, never meaning to hit her daughter, after the younger woman came into her home and began violently beating on her bedroom door over a damaged photo. Jones remains suspected of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and prohibited use of a weapon (alcohol-related). Formal charges are due by Oct. 26.
“My mother has lashed out in violent ways when she’s drinking,” the 36-year-old reported victim said Friday, by phone, when asking that a protection order retain a no-alcohol provision.
Jones’ public defender contended that provision, and one specifically ordering Jones not to harm her daughter’s animals, were irrelevant to the offenses alleged.
The injured woman also later alleged Jones had previously been violent with her children and once attacked her teenage daughter. At the time, the family didn’t seek charges, but had wanted Jones to get help, she said.
That Jones would still dispute a no-alcohol provision shows liquor is still a problem for her, her daughter said, as is “the fact that I’m lying here in a hospital bed.”
Jones’ ex-husband owned the home where the shooting occurred. He alleged in open court that Jones had shot him in the late 1980s because she was intoxicated. The man said he also wanted a protection order, although Friday’s hearing was limited to the case at hand.
The alleged victim’s father also said his daughter is always welcome in the home. Jones’ arrest affidavit had noted similar information, as well as that the younger woman has a key and frequents the residence.
Montrose County Judge Laura Harvell retained the no-alcohol provision and also the provision about the animals. She found the allegations do hinge on the consumption of alcohol and that there are safety concerns.
Bail was a separate argument. Deputy District Attorney Roy Gilbert said that due to the nature of the allegations, he wanted a cash or property-pledge bail set in an amount sufficient to ensure Jones’ continued appearance in court.
According to the allegations in the arrest affidavit, Jones had called dispatch the evening of Oct. 6 and reported she shot her daughter in self-defense because she thought the younger woman was breaking into her home.
When Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders arrived, they found the injured woman in a home about 200 yards from Jones’, in the 19000 block of Paradox Trail. Emergency responders transported the woman first to Montrose Regional Health and then to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.
Sheriff Gene Lillard said the younger woman was transported in stable but guarded condition. She was expected to survive.
MCSO Cpl. T. Thompson interviewed Jones Oct. 6, first at her home, then at the sheriff’s office. He said that at her home, Jones waived her Miranda warning rights, at one point even reciting part of the advisement as he attempted to read it to her.
Jones reportedly said her daughter barged in the front door, so she ran to her bedroom and locked that door.
As her daughter shouted and banged on the door, Jones retrieved her pistol and, when the noises from outside stopped, she opened the door and looked into the hallway.
“Kristie stated that was when she cocked the hammer of the pistol back. Kristie stated shortly after, (daughter) came through the curtain at her in an aggressive manner,” Thompson wrote, also noting there was a curtain separating the living room from the hallway.
When that happened, Jones allegedly brought the gun up to fire a shot over her daughter’s head and pulled the trigger. Jones told Thompson “she did not believe she had hit (daughter) and certainly had not meant to,” the investigator wrote.
Jones also alleged her daughter had been violent with her in the past, per the affidavit. In court Friday, the woman and others alleged past violence on Jones’ part.
Thompson wrote in the affidavit that Jones admitted to drinking. He said she exhibited signs of intoxication.
During her formal interview at the MCSO, Jones reportedly said she had cut her daughter’s face out of a picture of the woman and her father, then sent a picture of the result to her daughter.
“Kristie stated that had made (daughter) extremely upset,” Thompson said.
She again stated that after her daughter came into the home, the other woman began beating on her bedroom door and breaking things, but she did not know with what.
Deputies had recovered a croquet mallet and determined that marks on Jones’ bedroom door were consistent with it, but this information wasn’t shared with her.
Even though she knew it was her daughter in the home, Jones was “startled” when the younger woman came through the curtain and that is when she raised her gun to fire a warning shot through the roof, she reportedly told Thompson: “and must have pulled the trigger as it passed by (daughter).”
Another deputy interviewed Jones’ daughter at the hospital. According to his report, as Thompson rendered it in the affidavit, the woman said she’d gone to her mother’s home after seeing that Jones had scratched her face out of the photo, so she went over to get the picture.
The injured woman told the deputy she was following Jones into her bedroom, thinking her mother was fetching the photo for her, but instead, Jones came out and shot her in the back as she fled, per Thompson.
“That story was later found to be not entirely true,” Thompson wrote. Investigators located the picture in the daughter’s vehicle; however, the woman had told him that, after she was shot, she ran to her vehicle and drove it home, Thompson said. For the photo to be in the vehicle, she would have had to have gotten it earlier, he surmised.
“It was also noted by investigators the picture had been torn up and did not have blood on it. It was also noted that other places in the vehicle a person driving would be likely to touch, to include the gear shifter, steering wheel and seat back, all had blood on them,” he wrote.
If Jones had come at her daughter with a gun after the younger woman followed her into the room to get the picture, that would have left “no time” for the woman to beat on Jones’ bedroom door with the croquet mallet, or to break items, Thompson said.
The bullet was discovered in a portion of the wall that was inside the curtained-off area.
“That would mean the shot was fired at a distance of approximately 3 feet, supporting Kristie’s part of the story,” Thompson wrote.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys did not discuss many of the details contained in the affidavit on Friday.
While Gilbert argued for a cash or property bond, public defender Chris Raqueno pushed for Jones to be released on her own recognizance. He said Jones has limited income to post bail; would rate as a low risk under a newer pretrial assessment tool; has significant community ties; has a means of getting to court, and her only criminal history on file is a ticket for dog at-large.
But Jones is dangerous, the father of her daughter’s children said, speaking against a personal recognizance bond. “I ask the court not to even consider it,” he said.
The alleged victim agreed. “I don’t feel safe with her being out on bond,” the woman said.
Harvell noted that Montrose County does not have an independent evaluator to administer the risk assessment tool Raqueno brought up. She said she had “significant concerns” based on the allegations and did not think the protective order was sufficient to ensure everyone’s safety.
“I do not think a personal recognizance bond is appropriate,” Harvell said. She set bail at $15,000 cash-only.
An additional bond hearing was set for Oct. 13. Jones’ next appearance is Oct. 27.
