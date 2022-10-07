A Montrose woman accused of shooting her daughter should not be allowed out of jail without addressing alcohol and other issues, the reported victim told the court from her hospital bed.

Kristie Jones, 63, allegedly shot her 36-year-old daughter during an encounter in Jones’ rural Paradox Trail home the evening of Oct. 6.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

