A reported liquor heist involving a knife was the latest in a string of serious incidents that drew police response this week.
On Thursday, Aug. 26, Gabriela Estrada, 24, of Colorado Springs, was arrested at gunpoint after allegedly swiping a bottle of premixed margarita from Drive-in Liquor on North Townsend, then partially drawing a knife on the clerk.
When arrested a few blocks away, she still had the knife in her hands and began putting it away instead of dropping it as instructed, Montrose Police Officer Connor Gibbs alleged in Estrada’s arrest affidavit.
She was detained on suspicion of aggravated robbery, felony menacing, obstructing a peace officer, possession of methamphetamine and petty theft.
Formal charges are due Sept. 2. It was not immediately known whether she had an attorney. Estrada remained in custody Friday evening, Aug. 27, with jail records showing a bond of $60,000.
Estrada is accused of going into the store at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, taking the bottle — worth about $14 — and walking out. When the clerk confronted her, Estrada began drawing a knife from her waistband, the affidavit alleges.
The clerk backed away and called police as Estrada left the area.
Gibbs, who was on patrol nearby, got the page and soon spotted a woman near Tri-River Appliance, who matched the description he had been given. As he approached, he noticed something else: a “large knife in her hands.”
The woman, later alleged to be Estrada, was trying to sheathe the knife, Gibbs wrote. He said he ordered her to put the blade on the ground, but she did not. Instead, she continued to put it in the sheath.
“I told Gabriela to place her hands on her head. Gabriela placed one hand on her head and the other started to move to the knife. I gave Gabriela multiple commands to place her hands on her head and turn away from me and Gabriela did not comply,” Gibbs alleged.
Other officers arrived; one kept a gun on Estrada and the other kept her under “less lethal” coverage. The affidavit says Estrada eventually put her hands on her head and Gibbs detained her.
Police recovered a knife, the margarita bottle and a large plastic cup with the drink inside.
Estrada reportedly admitted to taking the bottle and said she would “throw money at them (store) later.” She also said the employee “came at me,” per the document.
Footage from Drive-in Liquor store’s surveillance showed Estrada taking the bottle and leaving without appearing to pay for the alcohol. There was no footage of her pulling her knife.
When police searched Estrada, they found a baggie of suspected meth in her purse and a single round from a pistol, per the affidavit.
“Through our officers repeatedly talking to her, telling her to drop the knife and using restraint, they were able to place her into custody without having to use any additional force,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said Friday. “Those situations don’t always work out like that, but I’m thankful this one did.”
The alleged robbery came toward the end of a busy week for police, who that same evening also contended with an uncooperative arrestee at the hospital.
The robbery investigation also came on the heels of a police SWAT and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office response Wednesday morning, when a burglary suspect reportedly began firing a gun in Cerise Park. (See related story.)
“I would like to commend our staff in keeping our community safe in such a busy week — and it’s only Friday,” Hall said.
“I think our police officers, support staff and entire department really go the extra mile to keep our citizens safe in an extremely busy time right now for our agency. I really appreciate our community and how they support us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.