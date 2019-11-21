Despite attempts by passersby, police and paramedics to save her, a Montrose woman died Sunday, in a mid-afternoon wreck that also injured her 8-year-old twins.
The Montrose County coroner on Thursday identified Sheena Simon, 34, as the victim.
Simon was traveling along Bridges Drive near Red Cliff Circle when for reasons as-yet undetermined, she failed to negotiate a lefthand turn and flipped, her vehicle coming to rest on its top along a portion of the median, Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith.
The Colorado State Patrol is conducting further investigation of the crash, which led to the road being closed for a time Sunday.
An officer paged to the scene discovered Simon on the ground next to her overturned vehicle. Two people not involved in the crash were administering life-saving aid to her; the officer took over those efforts until paramedics could arrive.
“Ms. Simon succumbed to her injuries and did pass on,” Smith said.
Her two children were taken to the hospital; Smith did not know their conditions, but a Go Fund Me page set up for the children said both were flown to Denver and the girl has been released from care, while her brother remained hospitalized but is expected to recover. The children face “a long road” of healing and dealing with losing their mother, the page says.
“It was in the middle of the day. You don’t expect something like that to happen,” Smith said. “This was extremely tragic. It’s never easy to lose someone in a car crash, let alone in that particular area, let alone in the circumstances that were present.”
Smith thanked all responding agencies and extended the department’s condolences to the Simon family.
A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. To contribute, visit gofundme.com and search “Sheena Simon ceremony and cremation fund.”
To help her children, visit gofundme.com and search “Help for Zakk and Maddy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.