Woman faces arraignment in daughter's shooting

The first-degree assault charge against Kristie Jones, accused of shooting her daughter in 2022, will proceed to the district court. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Kristie Jones showed “extreme indifference” when she shot her daughter last year, prosecutors said at preliminary hearing Wednesday, in their successful argument to have the case proceed to arraignment.

Jones is charged with first-degree assault showing extreme indifference to human life. She previously told investigators she was trying to fire a warning shot last Oct. 6 when her daughter came into her Paradox Trail home, broke things, pounded on her bedroom door, and, she alleged, came at her through a curtain hanging in the hallway.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?