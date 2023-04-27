Woman faces arraignment in daughter's shooting

Kristie Jones showed “extreme indifference” when she shot her daughter last year, prosecutors said at preliminary hearing Wednesday, in their successful argument to have the case proceed to arraignment.
Jones is charged with first-degree assault showing extreme indifference to human life. She previously told investigators she was trying to fire a warning shot last Oct. 6 when her daughter came into her Paradox Trail home, broke things, pounded on her bedroom door, and, she alleged, came at her through a curtain hanging in the hallway.
Jones’ daughter Casey Riley, had a different story when she took the stand Wednesday under a defense subpoena prosecutors failed to have quashed. She said that after going to the home and demanding a picture Jones had damaged, she had turned and walked away when her mother fired a shot that struck her in the back of her shoulder and exited from her chest.
The bullet caused a “sucking chest wound,” as Montrose County Sheriff’s Investigator Travis Thompson described it, and broke Riley’s clavicle and two ribs.
“I figured if she was giving me the picture, I was giving her her space,” said Riley. “ … I got about to the living room and everything went black.”
Riley said she did not see a gun, did not know how Jones might have been holding it, and did not hear anything being said when things went dark. She said after she was shot, “I heard ringing.”
A preliminary hearing is held to determine whether there is sufficient probable cause to support each element of certain felony offenses. Its rules construe evidence in the light most favorable to the prosecution and those rules are not all the same as the rules in play at trial. Throughout Wednesday’s hearing, Montrose County Judge Laura Harvell reminded defense and prosecuting attorneys to tailor their questions and argument to the purposes of the preliminary hearing.
The case against Jones is marked by two conflicting eyewitness accounts — the accused’s and the reported victim’s.
According to an arrest affidavit, Jones last year told authorities Riley had come over, angry about photographs and caused a ruckus, so Jones took refuge behind her locked bedroom door. When she edged out a few minutes later, Riley came through the curtain in the hallway and she went to fire a warning shot, Jones said.
That affidavit says Jones’ story appeared to match the scene evidence, however, sheriff’s investigators later said the sequence of events Riley provided is supported by the scene evidence as “the most logical chain of events.”
Riley said Jones had taunted her by texting her a picture of a childhood photo that Jones had cut her face from. Riley went to the home from her own close by to get Jones to stop damaging the picture further and hand it over. Jones eventually slid her the torn photo from under her bedroom door, then opened the door, which made Riley think her mother was going to retrieve a second photo she also wanted, so she turned and walked away.
She elaborated on the stand Wednesday: Although separated from Riley’s father, Jones was living in a room in his house. Riley had her father’s permission to be in the house and was there “frequently,” including at times Jones was home.
She said Jones kept a curtain hung up near her bedroom door in order to block off heat from the living room fireplace. On the day of the shooting, “it was tucked behind the bookshelf as it normally is when the fire is too hot,” Riley said.
She told defense attorney Daniel Lavrisha that she had not texted or called her mother to let her know she was coming over, however, she could see Jones in the living room as she arrived.
“Like I said, she was in the window. She saw me walking up on the porch. Her and I made eye contact and she went back to her bedroom. I asked her for the photo. She went back to her bedroom and locked the door,” Riley said.
The pair typically used rough language in talking to each other, although Riley said she couldn’t remember the exact words she had used. She threw a basket of hair ties from the guest bathroom onto the floor, but she said she wasn’t running into the home: “I wasn’t trying to scare my mom.”
Riley testified that when she came inside the house, Jones bent down, grabbed something next to her chair and went to her room, locking the door as she always did.
Riley heard paper tearing and her mother mumbling, she said.
Riley estimated about five minutes passed before her mother opened the door and by that time, she was cleaning up the spilled basket. “Her and I made eye contact,” she said. Riley said she wanted the photo and that Jones replied “OK” before going back into her room.
Riley then turned and walked toward the living room, when she was shot.
Both women called 911. Thompson, who responded with other sheriff’s investigators to a “chaotic” scene, said Jones spoke to him voluntarily after being advised of her rights. She said Riley barged into the home and began breaking things. She locked herself in her bedroom and when the noise stopped, she opened the door, saw the damage, and cocked the hammer of her .38 special. Jones admitted, but also denied shooting her daughter, Thompson said.
He said the curtain hangs about 3 to 3.5 feet from Jones’ bedroom door and the bullet hole was found perhaps 4 to 5 feet across from Jones’ room. When standing behind the curtain from Jones’ side of it, one can see the living room, he said. Although he noted items strewn about in the cramped hallway and in the bathroom, “honestly, I was looking for bodies. I wasn’t at the minutiae for detail.”
Thompson also testified the bullet hole in the wall was about halfway up the wall and in line with Jones’ bedroom.
Deputy District Attorney Andrew Eads argued the evidence presented clearly established Jones as the defendant and that “reasonable inference” can be drawn from her conduct. It is reasonable, he said, that Jones would know shooting a gun at someone could cause severe injury.
Jones also showed extreme indifference when she pointed and fired the pistol “when Ms. Riley had already turned around.” Further, “it is undeniable” that firing a pistol creates a grave risk of death, Eads said.
Lavrisha argued prosecutors had served thin gruel when it came to probable cause, particularly for showing Jones knew she was engaging in conduct that created a “grave” risk of death. No testimony presented proved she knew that, he said. Also “extreme indifference” requires acting with awareness that the actions are practically certain to cause the death of another: a wound to the shoulder is not “practically certain” to end in death, he also said.
“No one has been able to testify exactly how Ms. Jones was holding any kind of firearm at the time the gun went off. Everyone presumes it was being aimed directly at Ms. Riley based on the resulting wound, however, the People have not offered any sort of evidence as to how Ms. Jones would have been holding and handling the firearm at the time the firearm discharged,” said Lavrisha.
Harvell, however, found that testimony supports a finding that shooting a gun in Riley’s direction in close quarters is sufficient probable cause to support the allegation Jones acted knowingly. It also sufficiently demonstrates the practically certain result was a gunshot wound that could have killed Riley, Harvell determined.
“It is uncontested Ms. Jones shot Ms. Riley,” the judge said, adding that firing a gun “absolutely” manifests extreme indifference.
Harvell further said a gunshot at such a close range could have struck close to “significant locations” of the body, such as head, heart and lungs.
“Shooting a loaded gun … at a person certainly creates a grave risk of death to another person,” Harvell said, binding over the case.
Jones is set for a May 8 arraignment in Montrose District Court. She is free on bond.