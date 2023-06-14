Woman jailed after Jay Jay Road crash

Traffic collects on U.S. 50 Tuesday afternoon, following a crash at Jay Jay Road that left several injured. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

A woman was taken into custody after a crash late Tuesday afternoon that left her and others injured, as well as backed up traffic at U.S. 50 and Jay Jay Road for about two hours.

The Colorado State Patrol suspects drugs were a factor in the crash, Master Trooper Gary Cutler and responding Trooper Jeremy Tice said, basing that on observations at the scene and the discovery of alleged drug paraphernalia.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?