Woman jailed after Jay Jay Road crash

A woman was taken into custody after a crash late Tuesday afternoon that left her and others injured, as well as backed up traffic at U.S. 50 and Jay Jay Road for about two hours.
The Colorado State Patrol suspects drugs were a factor in the crash, Master Trooper Gary Cutler and responding Trooper Jeremy Tice said, basing that on observations at the scene and the discovery of alleged drug paraphernalia.
The CSP detained Erin Root, 38, of Tucson, Arizona, on allegations that she pulled in front of an oncoming Community Options van while trying to turn across the highway from Jay Jay Road.
Root was held on suspicion of vehicular assault, careless driving, DUI, no seat belt use, no proof of insurance, possession of a controlled substance and on an outstanding warrant. Formal charges have not been filed. Her next court date is June 22.
According to preliminary information, Root was driving a gold-colored Pontiac Grand-Am at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. She turned left from Jay Jay, allegedly failing to yield to the Ford Transit 350 van in the westbound lane of U.S. 50. (A vehicle traveling in what the state deems the westbound lane of that highway is going north.)
The van struck the car in the side, T-boning it and sending the smaller vehicle into a spin, which took the car off the right side of the road. The van continued going straight for a short distance before ending up partially in the grassy median, with the left tires off the shoulder of the road, Tice said.
The 23-year-old Montrose woman driving the van was wearing her seat belt. She sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Delta Health. Her passenger, a 21-year-old man from Delta, was taken by private vehicle to Montrose Regional Health, where nothing indicating injury was observed, according to Tice.
Root was said to have sustained moderate injuries and was booked into Montrose County Jail after being medically cleared. She remained in custody there Wednesday evening, according to jail records.
Three others were in Root’s car when it crashed. One, a Cedaredge man, was reported with serious injuries. Tice said the man remained hospitalized Wednesday.
A 31-year-old Montrose woman in the vehicle was deemed severely injured, however, she was later medically cleared and was booked into jail on two outstanding warrants, according to Tice’s information. Jail records showed a woman of that name still in custody Wednesday evening.
A Delta man, 31, who was also a passenger in the Pontiac escaped injury, according to the CSP.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
