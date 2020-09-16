A Durango woman died and a year-old child was injured in a Sunday rollover on U.S. 50.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, Justine Byrun, 30, was driving a 2013 Nissan sport utility vehicle eastbound that afternoon near mile marker 64. The CSP said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control and went into the median, then overcorrected back onto the road, where it ran off the right side and rolled multiple times.
Byrun was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The child, a 1-year-old girl, was taken to Delta County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
The CSP suspects driving under the influence was a factor in the crash. The agency said no other parties or vehicles were involved in the incident.
