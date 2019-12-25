Leah Cole only recently moved to Montrose, and she’s already giving to the community.
Sunday, wearing Mrs. Claus attire, she and her neighbor Kurt Alexander (dressed as Santa) welcomed children to Cole’s driveway.
Hundreds of children showed up at Cole’s home on Excelsior Creek Avenue throughout the day to sit on Santa’s lap and to pick out gifts. Cole had 6-700 of them lined up on her driveway — action figures, books, building blocks and more — all given away for free to any kids who wanted them. She said she used her Christmas bonus to buy most of the gifts.
“I just moved here from San Diego, and I don’t really know anybody. I just wanted a way to give to the community,” she said on her driveway Sunday afternoon. “I just wanted to see the smiles on all these kids’ faces.”
And there were lots of smiles.
Eileen Golden heard about Cole’s Christmas gift giveaway via Facebook and decided to take her four grandkids — ages 14, 12, 10 and 8 — to pick out gifts.
“They seemed excited about it,” Golden said. “Well, not the teenagers, but the young ones definitely were.”
Her 10-year-old grandson picked out some building blocks and was showing them off to other people on the driveway.
Nikki DeVinny brought her 3-year-old daughter, Ruby, and her 1-and-a-half-year-old Great Dane, Diesel, to pick out gifts and visit with Santa.
“We missed out on the reindeer this year, and she really wanted to see Santa,” DeVinny said. “It’s a great way to spread cheer around this time. Since there’s no snow, it’s not very Christmasy, but this is.”
She was grateful to Leah for the work she put in.
“It’s just so awesome. I feel like it hasn’t felt (like) community and happy and together (this year), and this sort of brings everyone together. I really like that,” she said.
When all was said and done, Cole still had several gifts left over. She continued handing them out Monday and Tuesday, even driving to people’s houses in situations where they didn’t have transportation.
She still has plenty of gifts and is encouraging folks to message her on Facebook. She can be found by searching Herb Eaver, and her photo is of herself and her neighbor dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus, sitting on the driveway.
