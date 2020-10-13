A Montrose woman whose attorney said had no direct involvement in marijuana distribution, but who nonetheless knew it was being grown on her property, was formally sentenced to probation Monday.
Shannon Bohard and her husband, Billy Bohard, were arrested last year after agents found a large-scale pot grow on their property. At the time, agents alleged finding 50 or more pounds of pot intended for distribution and more than 30 plants growing on residential property, despite the hard limit of 12.
Billy Bohard pleaded guilty to cultivation of marijuana and is to receive a probation under his plea deal’s terms.
Shannon Bohard also pleaded guilty to cultivation as a class-3 drug felony, in exchange for a four-year deferred judgment. Successful completion of its terms, including supervised probation and 72 hours of useful public service, will mean she won’t stand convicted of the offenses.
Defense attorney Brent Martin said his client was not an active participant in the marijuana operations, but knew what was going on.
A urine test Bohard had taken turned up “hot” for THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, District Judge Keri Yoder said. She reminded Bohard that the terms of her deferral preclude drug use, except for medical marijuana, and to inform the probation office if she has a medical marijuana card.
“It is appropriate for you to have to take some accountability for this,” Yoder said, ordering the community service, as well as payment of a $2,000 drug offender surcharge.
