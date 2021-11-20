Woman safe after reported kidnapping; suspect faces host of charges

A Montrose woman who was reportedly dragged out of the home she was visiting Wednesday has been found safe after a two-day search for her and her alleged kidnapper.
A SWAT team in Clifton arrested Tre Richardson, 27, early Friday morning, Nov. 19. Later that afternoon, Montrose Police Department officers received a call from a member of the public and from that, located a home in the city where the woman, Angela O’Neill, 41, was found safe.
“I am elated and happy this case is coming to a successful conclusion,” said Police Chief Blaine Hall, who throughout the search had been worried about O’Neill.
Hall said that out of respect for O’Neill and her family, the police would not at present release more information about how she was found. He thanked all assisting agencies for their work in locating O’Neill and Richardson.
Montrose Police Officer Cameron Pensyl was on shift Wednesday when a woman called to report that a man was at her back door on South San Juan Avenue making a ruckus. According to the arrest affidavit the officer prepared, the man was crying and screaming for O’Neill, who was visiting the homeowner’s daughter.
When Pensyl arrived, he saw a blue minivan parked nearby and inside it, a man with a large cross tattoo on his face. There appeared to be someone else in the van, too, Pensyl noted and, as he crossed the street, the van’s lights came on.
It drove away and Pensyl called in the plates for a check. He soon learned a blue van had been reported as involved in the incident the homeowner was calling about, so he aired its direction of travel for other units.
Inside the home on South San Juan Avenue, he found a frightened woman who said the man who’d come to her door was yelling for O’Neill and stating “you’re gonna come with me now.”
The woman confirmed the man had been in the the same van Pensyl saw driving away. She also said the man “grabbed her daughter’s friend (O’Neill) and took her,” per the affidavit.
The woman and her daughter both said O’Neill had not departed willingly. The older woman also said the man was knocking and kicking her door violently for 10 minutes, which terrified her and also prompted a child in the residence to go hide in the bathroom while 911 was called.
O’Neill’s friend told Pensyl she didn’t know the man, but had seen him pick up O’Neill at the home before, about a month and a half earlier.
The friend eventually opened the door, standing between O’Neill and the man outside, who reportedly threatened to come inside and not leave if she did not come and talk to him.
“(Friend) stated the male eventually reached around her and grabbed Angela by the arm. (She) stated he stepped into the residence to do this,” Pensyl wrote in the affidavit.
O’Neill said “stop, you’re hurting me,” her friend told the officer. She believed O’Neill and the man might be headed toward Grand Junction, because she knew the man was from there.
Per the affidavit, she later told detectives she had tried to pull her friend back after the man crossed the threshold and grabbed O’Neill. The witness also at that time said the man had been to the home earlier that day, but O’Neill told him to leave.
The witness described the man by his tattoos, at least one of which matched the one Pensyl had seen on the face of the man who drove away in the minivan.
Using a law enforcement database, Detective Samantha Graves found records of “involvements” between Richardson and O’Neill in Mesa County. (According to Grand Junction Police Department records, no charges came out of the incident the affidavit cites.)
The picture of Richardson associated with the information Graves uncovered showed him with a cross tattoo on his matching the one the witnesses and Pensyl had seen. Detectives then located other photos of Richardson. O’Neill’s friend and the friend’s mother positively identified him as the man who had been at the home, the affidavit says.
Based on the information gathered, Pensyl sought a warrant for Richardson alleging first-degree burglary, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree criminal trespass; domestic violence, third-degree assault, criminal mischief and misdemeanor child abuse for placing a child in the home in a harmful situation.
Formal charges are pending.
The MPD then worked with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Junction Police Department to find Richardson, O’Neill and/or the minivan.
Upon information that Richardson could be headed to Mesa County, authorities there mobilized.
Thursday, a deputy spotted Richardson standing in the second story window of a home on Main Street in Clifton. (This location was identified through search warrants, interviews and other investigatory tactics, Richardson’s Mesa County arrest affidavit notes.)
The deputy recognized Richardson by his distinctive facial tattoo and from past contacts, Major Offender Task Force Deputy Joshua Ray stated in the affidavit.
“Tre was seen closing the blinds by the door and appeared to be spending a significant amount of time manipulating items near the rear door and windows,” Ray said.
The task force then obtained a warrant for the residence, which they served at about 2 a.m. Friday.
They found Richardson near a couch inside of the home’s garage. Ray reported finding a Taurus pistol, which another deputy said might have been dropped when SWAT deployed a “flashbang” device into the garage to distract Richardson.
Richardson was detained on an allegation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He is set for court in Mesa County on Nov. 29.
A date has not been set for the Montrose allegations.
According to the affidavit Ray prepared, Richardson had a fugitive warrant for parole violation “with a caution for violent tendencies and dangerous drugs.”
Richardson was accused in 2016 of being an accessory in a shooting in Clifton. According to his criminal history on file with the CBI, there was a finding of guilty on one charge of “public order crimes — accessory to crime.” The criminal history also shows a conviction for dangerous drugs in 2016.
The Colorado Department of Corrections lists Richardson as a client of Western Region Parole.
