Mary Rusnak calls her “Molly.”
The wagon-like structure is 11 feet long, 6.5 wide and, in her heyday, sheltered shepherds in the high country. Soon, she will shelter campers looking for a unique experience.
“It’s going to be for people who want the history and the experience,” Rusnak said Wednesday.
Earlier that morning, the Montrose County commissioners approved a special use permit that will allow Rusnak and her husband to have a campground-type operation in an area zoned for general agriculture.
They plan to rent their sheepwagon out during warmer months, via Airbnb or similar services. Plans are in the works to renovate one to two more sheepwagons for future units.
Under the permit, the Rusnaks have to install septic for the bathhouse/ restroom that will be part of the rentals. Each sheepwagon will be equipped with smoke detectors as an extra safety precaution, although there is neither heat nor cooking facilities in the sheepwagons.
The camping units will be located on the Rusnaks’ property on 6200 Road and in her application, Rusnak said her own “house rules” will apply with respect to smoking and drug-use — neither is permitted and problems will be dealt with “swiftly,” because she lives on the same property.
“It is my intention to give each guest a safe, relaxing and truly enjoyable stay in a peaceful, beautiful setting,” Rusnak said in her July application letter for the permit.
She added stair access to “Molly” and will to other sheepwagons, as they are prepared, and a solar light-lit walkway to the bathhouse, plus battery operated lights in Molly and, in the future, other sheepwagons.
“I am passionate about preserving this part of the region’s history. Many people traveling to Western states think of cowboys and cattle drives, not the vast number of sheep that roamed the range or the sheepherders that spent lonely months in the high country, singlehandedly tending the flocks and living out of these 55-square-foot cabins,” the letter states.
The Montrose Fire Protection District had raised one concern with respect to the narrow, gravel access road onto the Rusnaks’ property, Montrose County Land Use Director Steve White said Wednesday. As a condition of the special use permit, the Rusnaks are to forbid parking along the road, to ensure fire engine and emergency equipment access, if necessary.
Additionally, noise limits apply, with no amplified sound allowed after 10 p.m.
Rusnak, who moved to Montrose in the 1980s, drew her initial inspiration from a magazine article.
“I used to subscribe to Architectural Digest. Back in 1998, they featured some sheepwagons. All of the people who normally read Architectural Digest were in an uproar, because how could they feature the lowly sheepwagon?” she said.
“It got me interested. We’ve been here almost 40 years. As we would drive around, you would see sheepwagons, most of the time, on three legs, or with the tops ripped off. The guys weren’t using them anymore. … It was just derelict farm equipment. To me, it seems like it is the precursor of the tiny house movement. Back then, it was a necessity.”
Rusnak eventually got a sheepwagon from a Basque shepherd, which sat on her property for some time. It was in New Mexico where she spotted Molly on a sheep rancher’s property — at the time, in worse shape than the first sheepwagon Rusnak had acquired.
Rusnak obtained Molly, then designed an upgrade for her, which was completed in 2011. When Rusnak held an “open wagon” event, people kept mentioning they would like to stay in the sheepwagon for the night.
“That kind of got me thinking. Now I’m at a point of, what a great thing: You get to pass on some of the history of the sheepwagons and, hopefully, have a little bit of income. It’s been a wonderful experience,” she said.
Rusnak’s sheepwagon is updated for a comfortable experience, but holds onto the historic feel. Rusnak kept the original footprint and running gear, with its blacksmith-forged metalwork and wood, although at some point in the 1950s, Molly’s owner changed to regular tires.
As she worked, Rusnak found and preserved small features, such as the cloth from old curtains, or pieces of ornate Linoleum that once covered the floors, bullets (spent or not), buttons, even the twist-keys that opened old sardine cans. These items were curated into shadow boxes.
“I have as much of the history as I can piece together of whatever the life would be like for whoever was in the wagon,” Rusnak said.
“The sheepherders used to take them into the high country and live in them four or five months out of the year. It’s a part of history,” Rusnak said.
When up and ready for rentals, Molly will be situated in a garden setting, with water feature and gazebo. Although the setting and the interior will be a little fancier than when working shepherds stayed in the wagon, Rusnak is taking care to blend authenticity with comfort.
“It’s something a woman would feel comfortable in on the frontier. I kept the Western mix, but didn’t make it real girly,” she said.
The plan, once the septic system for the bathhouse and other work is done, is to rent Molly — and, later, one or two more sheepwagons — during the summer months. Rusnak’s plans right now include serving a camp-style breakfast in the mornings, too.
“It is going to be seasonal. I want people to be comfortable,” she said. “ ... It’s my dream.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
