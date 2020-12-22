police lights

The woman who was shot Saturday at a Shavano Valley Road home has died, the Montrose County sheriff confirmed Monday.

She was identified Tuesday as Karmen Keefauver, 62. Her manner of death is pending an autopsy.

Sheriff Gene Lillard on Monday said the investigation is at a critical point and many details are not public at this point.

“It is a very tragic event,” he said.

Deputies and paramedics were called Saturday morning to a home in the 16000 block of Shavano Valley Road, on reports that a woman might have been shot. They found Keefauver with a gunshot wound, and she was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

The sheriff’s office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting and further details were not available.

Authorities on Saturday said there was not an ongoing threat to public safety.

