A Montrose woman died Aug. 13, after a sedan plowed into the back end of the truck in which she was a passenger and threw her through the windshield.
The cause and manner of death of Graciela Suarez-DeVargas, 62, are pending an autopsy.
Her husband, Jesus Vargas, 67, also was injured.
Jennifer K. Sabartinelli, 45, is alleged to have been behind the wheel of the sedan, a 2007 Nissan, that hit the Vargas vehicle on 64.50 Road, just north of Kentucky Road at about 7:15 p.m. Aug. 13.
She was detained on suspicion of vehicular homicide-DUI and reckless vehicular homicide.
She was also held on suspicion of careless driving causing injury; driving under the influence, reckless driving; driving while her license was under restraint; failure to notify of an accident and traffic offenses.
Formal charges have not been filed. These are due Aug. 26.
Sabartinelli remained in custody Monday afternoon, on a $60,000 cash bond, according to jail records.
On the evening of Aug. 13, Sabartinelli was at a barbecue in the 2200 block of 64.50 Road, Colorado State Patrol Trooper David Meisner relayed in an arrest affidavit.
She reportedly got into an argument with others there, after having at at least “10 shots of alcohol.”
The CSP alleges Sabartinelli drove away, striking some parked cars at the home, left the scene and drove north down 64.50 Road.
A witness who had been skateboarding nearby later told Meisner that he or she had seen the car roar by at a high rate of speed, although it was not possible to see the driver. The witness soon after received a call from a friend about the crash.
According to the state patrol, Sabartinelli’s vehicle slammed into the Vargas vehicle as Vargas was pulling to the side of the road because he could see the Nissan flying up behind his 2000 Chevy pickup.
The collision pushed the truck all the way off the road and into a nearby yard. Suarez-DeVargas, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected.
The Montrose Police Department and emergency medical services responded, as did Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who performed traffic control, Undersheriff George Jackson said.
Meisner’s report states Suarez-DeVargas was receiving CPR. She was taken to Montrose Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Meisner said he could smell alcohol on Sabartinelli, who “was upset and her emotions varied during my contact with her.”
She consented to having her blood tested for alcohol, but while at the hospital became uncooperative, ripped the IV out of her arm and “scattered medical devices across the room,” Meisner alleged.
He transported her to jail once she was released from the hospital.
Speed is being considered as a factor in the crash, the CSP said. Results of the blood testing are pending.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
