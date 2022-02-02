Susan Williams’ tearful apology and a pledge that her “life’s mission” is now to pay back the money she stole did not quite convince the judge on Monday.
District Judge Mary Deganhart called Williams’ conduct egregious. She said it was a scheme over a period of years that bilked the Center for Mental Health and at-risk clients of almost $330,000 — and not merely a “horrible choice.”
“I hear words … this wasn’t simply misuse. You stole $330,000. This was a scheme over a long period of time,” Deganhart said.
She sentenced Williams to 10 years of supervised probation and 90 days in jail, the maximum allowed, plus 400 hours of community service.
Williams formerly worked for the Center for Mental Health, helping at-risk adults enrolled in a money-management program. As part of the program, clients who had a disability and/or were older than 65, trusted Williams to manage deposits into their bank accounts.
Last year, a man enrolled in the program noticed something suspicious with his bank account and contacted the Montrose Police Department.
Police said they later determined one program client had received only $300 of a $1,200 federal stimulus payment into his account. On another person’s account, the Center for Mental Health found payments had been made to credit cards the individual did not have.
Williams — employed from 2013 to December of 2020, when she was fired for policy violations, — was the client payee for both individuals, police said. As such. she had been appointed to receive and manage Social Security living and medical benefits on clients’ behalf.
The Center hired a forensic accountant who looked at Williams’ work from her date of hire. Irregularities were found over about a six-year period, the Center said.
Williams was at first charged with multiple counts of forgery, felony theft and theft from an at-risk adult. She pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from an at-risk adult, each a class-3 felony.
Williams had no prior criminal record, Deputy District Attorney Ian Fowler said Monday. That, coupled with Williams’ own physical disability, was part of the reason for the plea deal; however, the big drive was to put her in the position that would best enable her to pay restitution. Williams, he said, had inflicted “an incredible amount of damage” to a community institution.
“We’re seeing a lot more of this in the community than we would like,” Fowler said, apparently in reference to other recent embezzlement cases.
None of the victims spoke in court. Fowler referred to lengthy victim impact statements, which were not read in court, and said some of the victims had wanted to see Williams jailed for what she did.
Williams is “beside herself” because she allowed herself to be so weak as to steal from at-risk people, defense attorney Mark Rubenstein said.
“Ms. Williams took advantage. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. She knows it,” he said, stressing that Williams’ primary focus is to pay back the Center for Mental Health for the money it reimbursed to the victims.
As a good-faith demonstration, Rubenstein presented two cashier’s checks totaling $50,000 as the first step toward satisfying $329,662 in restitution.
Williams, who cannot walk without a walker, is helping at her family business and hopes to obtain telemarketing or other work-from-home employment to pay the money back. Her husband in a brief statement told the court that Williams’ repayment efforts have full family support.
“Trust that she does take full responsibility for what she did. She wants to make it right,” Rubenstein said, also saying his client perpetrated a “horrible breach of trust” and knows financial hardship isn’t an excuse to take from others.
“There is no excuse. … She knows the magnitude of what she’s done,” the attorney said.
“I did a terrible thing by stealing those people’s money,” Williams said, apologizing to the center’s staff and clients. “I’m so sorry for the impact my greed and selfishness caused these people.”
Williams said her conduct was out of character and she had made a horrible decision.
“I kept doing something that was wrong. I will never forgive myself for that. It is my life’s mission to get that paid off,” she said.
The magnitude of the theft disturbed Deganhart, who said that had Williams gone to trial, she likely would have been convicted and faced several years in prison.
The judge said Williams perpetrated a years-long scam and she wasn’t entirely convinced that Williams experienced remorse before getting caught: More than weakness had been at play.
“When I think about the the plotting and planning and scheming … it’s really over the top,” Deganhart said.
She referenced another recent large-scale theft case, in which Robert “Steve” McEwin bilked the Montrose County School District of hundreds of thousands of dollars while employed as the IT director. McEwin also received a probationary sentence and is to pay $280,000 back to the school district.
Williams’ offense was even worse, Deganhart said, because of the trust vulnerable people had placed in her.
“I think you preyed on the community as a whole and the (people) whose money you were to be managing,” said the judge.
“I really think you should go to prison.”
However, the terms of the plea agreement preclude prison, Deganhart acknowledged. The most jail that can be ordered as a condition of probation is 90 days and that is what she imposed.
“Some punishment is absolutely necessary and appropriate” to deter similar crimes, Deganhart said.
“I want to send a message.”
Williams is barred from incurring new debt without prior approval by the probation department. She must provide financial information to the probation department and she cannot be employed in a position that requires her to handle money, or to be in a position of trust with respect to others. An exception was made for her family’s business.
On top of these conditions, the judge gave Williams a large number of useful public service hours to complete over the next 10 years.
“I think of the probation sentence as a light sentence,” said Deganhart.
