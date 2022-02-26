Ethan Noah, KREX 5 News anchor, will be the Master of Ceremonies for the 2022 Women of Distinction Awards Gala on March 25 at the Montrose County Event Center.
The annual Women of Distinction Awards event was created to spotlight and recognize the important role women play locally in the economy and in society. The honorees will represent the most distinctive women in business, government, education, and not-for-profit fields. The finalists honored at the awards event will be selected by a panel of independent business and community leaders based on their accomplishments and community involvement.
The evening will also include special recognition for all former Women of Distinction and Women of Excellence honorees since the inaugural event in 2017.
Noah anchors Wake Up Western Slope and KREX 5 News at Noon. “I am honored to be a part of an event that recognizes the significant role women play on the Western Slope and around the world,” he said.
“This year we are getting back to our original event theme and rolling out the red carpet both literally and figuratively. Having Ethan Noah emcee the event is a phenomenal addition,” said local Women of Distinction Awards founder Tonya Maddox.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. March 25, at the Montrose County Event Center, featuring a dinner catered by the Stone House and awards ceremony. The honorees will be announced by March 3. All honorees since 2017 will be eligible for the Woman of the Year Award, to be announced at the event.
Women of Distinction is sponsored by TEI Rock Drills, Montrose Regional Health and Our Town Matters. The Gold sponsors are Shelter Insurance, Maxfield Peterson P.C., The Mize Family, Camelot Gardens and The Bridges.
