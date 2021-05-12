The FAB (For, About and By) Women’s Conference and Awards has announced 2021 nominees for Women of Excellence.
The ceremony will award seven different categories of honors to 16 Montrose women on Friday, May 14. The conference will open at 8:30 a.m. and feature keynote speaker Kelly Byrnes, founder of Lucky Dog Bark and Brew.
The awards luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. and begin wrapping up with a cocktail party at 4:30 p.m.
The awards, initially known as “Women of Distinction” when established locally in 2018 by Tonya Maddox during her time as publisher at the Montrose Daily Press, has rebranded as Maddox moved into the new position as CEO and Growth Architect of FAB.
“The awards were created to highlight the value that women bring to business, politics and social aspects of our community,” said Maddox of the FAB conference.
In order to be nominated for a “Women of Excellence” award, women must be nominated through the FAB website based on what nominators feel is considered “excellence.”
The judging panel then calculates the nominations and performs background checks. Once they’re done gathering their information, the panel members select 16 women based on their contributions to the community.
“Out of the 16 women there are six who will have an additional honor,” said Maddox.
The awards include the FAB Woman of the Year Award, Lifetime Legacy, the ‘President’s’ Award, the Game Changer Award, the Emerging Woman-Owned Business Award and the Woman to Watch Award.
The awards recognize women in leadership positions, new and established businesses and women who have impacted the business world.
The FAB Women’s Conference and Awards will be donating a portion of the funds from ticket sales to small business microgrants for local women-owned businesses. Maddox said FAB will give away up to two or three microgrants to small business owners.
“We’re pretty excited about this,” said Maddox.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
