The human body never stops changing, but women’s bodies are on a constant rollercoaster of change. Whether it’s puberty, menstruation, hormones, pregnancy or menopause, the body never really takes a break.
With all of these changing systems, symptoms and health concerns are likely to arise, but it can be difficult to determine what is a symptom and what is a natural occurrence in the body. A lump could mean breast cancer or it could mean you’re approaching menopause.
Between the complexities of the body and COVID risk factors, fewer women are going in for their annual mammogram check ups. This presents a concern for health professionals, who worry that women will go undiagnosed and without treatment if their conditions aren’t caught early.
The past year has seen apprehension from women to schedule their yearly screenings due to COVID, but Montrose Memorial Hospital Medical Imaging Manager Bodie Blowers assures patients that the hospital is a safe environment.
“We’re here to help with your health,” said Blowers. “Mammography is an elective procedure, so people have elected to stay away. We want to remind women that they’re coming to a safe place and we have all the precautions in place.”
MMH screens everyone before allowing them access to the building, checking patients for COVID symptoms and routinely cleaning.
Early detection for any cancer is imperative and it’s no different for breast cancer.
“Finding something before you feel it is important,” said MMH Mammography Quality Control and Lead Technologist Tammie Lang, who has been a member of the MMH Mammography staff for 43 years and leads the program with technology that has a high detection rate. “It changes the outcome as far as treatment for breast cancer when you find it early.”
MMH is home to the “state of the art” 3D mammography program, holding the most current technology in the field. The mammography department follows the guidelines of the American College of Radiology, recommending a yearly mammogram screening for women 40 and older.
But women of all ages are susceptible to breast cancer, said Lang. While the risk of having breast cancer in younger women is lower, more research is being done to determine which factors place women more at risk. If there’s a family history of breast cancer, an individual is more likely to have it at some point in her life.
Women younger than the age of 40 are encouraged to self-screen. While not common, women as young as their twenties can get breast cancer.
Women can also be mindful of getting their annual physical exam with their doctor, scheduling a breast exam, as well as performing their own exams monthly. When self-screening, if anything concerning is found, Lang recommends taking the findings to your doctor so they can decide which course of action is best to take next.
While it’s recommended to check with a doctor for a professional screening, the CDC lists some warning signs of breast cancer:
New lump in the breast or underarm (armpit).
Thickening or swelling of part of the breast.
Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.
Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.
Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area.
Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood.
Any change in the size or the shape of the breast.
Pain in any area of the breast.
Although many conditions can cause lumps in the breast, most breast lumps are caused by other medical conditions according to the CDC. Two common causes of lumps are fibrocystic breast condition and cysts. Fibrocystic condition causes noncancerous changes in the breast that can make them lumpy, tender, and sore. Cysts are small fluid-filled sacs that can develop in the breast.
Lumps can also be caused by the complexities of the body, such as menstruation, loss or gaining of weight, medications and age. With the numerous reasons for breast lumps, it’s important to schedule a regular checkup.
“Here in Montrose, we have experienced registered, professional technologists that do hundreds of these exams every year,” said Blowers of the MMH Mammography program. “They’re good at what they do, and they take care of a lot of patients.”
The process
In order to schedule a screening, a patient is first required to have an order from a provider or the state of Colorado. Colorado is a self-refer state in regards to scheduling a mammogram, so women can refer themselves if they put in a request.
“We prefer for women to have a provider if possible so that if anything is found, they have someone we can relay the information to in order to take care of them as a patient,” said Blowers.
Once an order or request is submitted, mammography can schedule the patient for an exam. MMH keeps an open schedule for timely appointments so women aren’t waiting for their checkups, said Blowers.
On the day of the screening, patients will arrive through admissions and go to the radiology department where they can check in. Once they’re taken back for their mammogram, a radiologist will take over the exam. If anything suspicious is found, the mammogram check will pick it up and deliver the findings to the radiology department. At that point in time, an ultrasound will be conducted to pinpoint a spot or run a diagnostic mammography, a screening which provides a more focused picture over the area of concern.
From there, the patient will undergo followup biopsies and care. If no issues are found, then a typical screening will end with a normal report and a recommendation for patients to return for yearly exams.
For Blowers, it’s important that women in Montrose County and the surrounding communities feel comfortable at MMH for their mammograms.
“We have a strong focus on women’s health here and mammography is the leader of that,” said Blowers. “We want to take care of the women in the community. We want them to feel comfortable and know they’re taken care of.”
