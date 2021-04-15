The Woodgate realignment project is moving full speed ahead, according to Mayor pro tem Dave Frank.
The City of Montrose Public Works department recently finished a bid for the project and spoke to the council during the April 5 work session.
City council is scheduled to vote on the construction contract award next Tuesday, April 20, where council members will consider the approval of more than $1.75 million in expenditures for construction of the Woodgate realignment project.
The amount would include a construction contract to Mountain Valley Contracting in the amount of about $1,467,983; a survey and engineering support contract to Del-Mont Consultants in the amount of $59,100; and Century Link utility relocation expenditures totaling $225,000.
City Engineer Scott Murphy said contractors should be breaking ground soon after a contract is awarded.
“All of their initial work for the foreseeable future will not impact Woodgate Road,” said Murphy. “People shouldn’t see any traffic impacts out of some shifts or lane closures or things of that nature for likely several months.”
Murphy warned there may be isolated closures for utility crossings, but no major closures are yet planned.
Upcoming work would be focused on utility relocations, some demolition work and working in the wider open northern end of the construction area.
Public Works began rezoning the area in February and completed the zoning in mid-March.
“With the road getting realigned, the property boundaries were changing to match the new right of way and the new property configuration through the project area,” said Murphy.
The rezoning effort is meant to accomplish two things: To make the new zones match the new boundaries and to rezone the area along the new Woodgate realignment to B2, which is a commercial district.
“You don’t want to have zoning boundaries that don’t match property boundaries,” Murphy said of the zoning efforts.
Woodgate Road will close around late June and will remain closed until completion through November.
Closures of the existing Woodgate Road will occur near Venture Way further into the construction process.
Road closures with signage for local traffic will also be set up at the western and northern entrances to the Vista San Juan neighborhood to remind motorists of the closure and in an attempt to discourage shortcutting through the neighborhood.
If excessive shortcutting takes place through the Vista San Juan neighborhood, the City will consider implementation of barricade-style closure measures and routing of neighborhood traffic down to Odelle Road.
“I think the immediate thing to know is that it is starting, but the impacts won’t be very heavy on this front end,” said Murphy, explaining that any future isolated closures would be given advance warning through a press release.
“Access to all businesses and residences will remain open through the entire duration. None of those will ever be closed off.”
