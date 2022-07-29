Woodgate Road opened to drivers on Friday after a year of construction. The roadway's extension and realignment provides a direct connection to East Oak Grove Road for drivers wanting to avoid Townsend Avenue. (City of Montrose)
After over a year of construction, drivers can now access Woodgate Road. The City of Montrose completed the road’s realignment on Friday.
“Everybody can see a slow ramp up in volumes on Townsend,” said City Engineer Ryan Cushanen. “And so little projects like the Woodgate realignment is certainly an anticipation that that trend is going to continue to allow an alternate route for local residents to access the southern shopping area without having to utilize Townsend.”
The extension provides a direct connection to East Oak Grove Road for drivers wanting to avoid Townsend Avenue.
While final cleanup and concrete work will continue along the roadway’s shoulders over the next several weeks, drivers will now be able to access the roadway.
The road’s opening comes behind schedule, but under budget and injury-free, according to a city news release. The project totaled just over $2 million after the design phase ($99,000), right of way property purchases ($300,000) and construction ($1.8 million).
The city initially hoped to wrap the project earlier this summer, but when a third-party utility company didn’t relocate its utility boxes from the project site on schedule, it spelled delays.
“After the utility conflict was removed at the first of June, we were able to pick back up where we left off last winter and continue that road realignment and to the south,” Cushanen said.
Originally envisioned in the city’s 2008 Comprehensive Plan, the city first began the realignment project’s design phase in early 2020. Design included traffic studies, intersection performance evaluation and determining the best course of alignment for the new roadway.
Once the project team established an alignment, they moved to secure necessary rights of way crossing six different parcels of private property.
Construction began in the spring of 2021.
Additional information about the project can be found on the city’s Moving Montrose Forward capital projects web page at www.movemo.co.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone