Woodgate extension

Woodgate Road opened to drivers on Friday after a year of construction. The roadway's extension and realignment provides a direct connection to East Oak Grove Road for drivers wanting to avoid Townsend Avenue. (City of Montrose)

After over a year of construction, drivers can now access Woodgate Road. The City of Montrose completed the road’s realignment on Friday.

“Everybody can see a slow ramp up in volumes on Townsend,” said City Engineer Ryan Cushanen. “And so little projects like the Woodgate realignment is certainly an anticipation that that trend is going to continue to allow an alternate route for local residents to access the southern shopping area without having to utilize Townsend.”



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

