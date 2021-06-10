Contractors have fully mobilized on the Woodgate realignment project, beginning to cut the main road where they plan for the new one to be placed. Construction also recently began on the utilities addition of the project, as well as redirecting access to Arlen Road toward East Grove Road. Drivers can expect ongoing lane shifts on East Grove Road for the next couple of months, said City Engineer Scott Murphy, in addition to a closure on Woodgate Road in July.
Movers from Vogy’s House Movers in Montrose are moving two houses from the area this week. The houses, currently empty and owned by the city due to being part of a right-of-way acquisition, will be moved and repurposed to a residential house in another location not affected by the new road, according to the city.
The project is on budget and schedule, according to Murphy.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
