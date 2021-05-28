The City of Montrose Planning Commission recommended approval of the preliminary plat for the Woods Crossing Subdivision with the following conditions — all policies, regulations, ordinance and municipal code provisions are met, and the applicant adequately addresses all city concerns prior to execution of the final plat.
The commission also recommended that the city and developer work together to find a temporary emergency entrance exit, until the west exit is developed, which developer Matt Miles, founder and owner of Leadership Circle, said he would accommodate during the meeting.
Woods Crossing Subdivision is a proposed residential development on a 74-acre parcel south of Sunnyside Road, east of 6700 Road and north of American Village 2 subdivision.
It’s zoned R-2 (low density) on the east side of the parcel, and proposes 141 single-family residential lots, which on the west side, is zoned R-3A (medium-high density), proposing 108 single-family residential lots and 28 townhome units,
The City of Montrose’s Comprehensive Plan goals align with what is proposed in the Woods Crossing project, meaning the project is in accordance with the comprehensive plan.
City staff found that the preliminary plat is in compliance with subdivision regulations and the comprehensive plan, with the proposed project meeting what’s intended in R-2 and R-3A zoning districts. City staff recommended conditioned approval.
Traffic was a concern among residents and planning commission members, with residents in the area concerned there could be traffic congestion on Sunnyside.
A traffic study conducted by Skip Hudson, the project’s traffic engineer, revealed that the delay for people waiting to get onto Sunnywide from Hill Street is less than 10 seconds (average delay per vehicle), which is a level service A category, meaning there won’t be a bottleneck, according to Hudson’s report.
He estimates 45% of project traffic would go north and use Sunnyside, travel east and west, while 55% would travel south and use Niagara.
There was concern, during the meeting, that there could be a bottleneck at Hill Street, if people choose to take a different route.
The study takes into account projections for 20 years of traffic growth.
The amount of green space in the project is 13.7% (9.23 acres), above the required 8%.
Some of the public infrastructure includes a Hill Street connection to Sunnyside, eight new residential streets, two new cul-de-sacs and one private drive. The Pinewood connection (both east and west of Hill) will be built as part of Phase 1.
In terms of utilities, the southwestern pond will be built (in the corner by Raven Crest and American Village, and drains into the A-drain), and Park Meadows Sewer and Hill Street and Justice Way water connects are part of Phase 1 (three of the seven water connects are proposed in the first phase). Dry utility connections from DMEA and Black Hills are proposed alongside the Sunnyside and Hill Street corridors.
Construction on Phase 1 is proposed to start late-June, assuming approval.
The conditioned approval is expected to go before city council at a future meeting.
