One of the actors predominant in the recently introduced Senate Bill 21-087 is called a “relator.”
According to the language of the bill, this person could have knowledge or might have witnessed someone breaking new rules set up by this piece of legislation (or any law). Under the legislation, the relator is offered financial reward for conviction of a person who they bring to justice. The law, if passed as written today, says that the relator would be provided with one-third of the revenue from fines or levies received by the state of Colorado.
Making bounty hunters out of ag employees is just one of the shortcomings of the bill that District 58 Rep. Marc Catlin called: “Another attack on agriculture from people who don’t understand ag.” Catlin says the bill was written with no input from anyone in agriculture. “It ought to be postponed indefinitely,” he said.
Senator Don Coram also said he supports postponing it indefinitely.
The bill is the handiwork of Sen. Jessie Danielson, D-Jefferson County. She drafted the bill with her two co-sponsors, Reps. Karen McCormick and Yadira Caraveo, both Democrats as well. The draft reportedly was done without any contact or input from anyone in agriculture. And the bill has been assigned to the committee on Business, Labor and Technology as opposed to the committee on Agriculture.
Senator Jerry Sonnenberg took exception to Danielson’s actions, calling them irresponsible.
Colorado Cattlemen’s Association Executive Vice President Terry Fankhauser said that as far as he knew no one in the ag business was invited to provide input. The Fence Post News reported that “Leadership and lobbyists of several of the major groups affected confirmed that they had no opportunity for input or review.”
Coram told the Montrose Daily Press on Monday that constituents are calling him with negative comments regarding the bill. That includes some from Danielson’s own party, Coram said.
When asked about what triggered her legislation, Danielson responded by email:
“The pandemic brought the struggles of essential workers to the forefront and the public outcry for social and racial justice over the last year makes this issue more relevant than ever. Back in the 1930s, ag workers were excluded from the basic protections almost every other worker in the state enjoys — earning the minimum wage, getting paid over-time, and the right to organize into a union. Ending the exploitation of these workers is long overdue, and this bill would bring ag workers back in line with almost every other worker in the state.”
Danielson, who says she is from a farming family, sees ag workers as exempted from the most basic protections that almost every other worker in the state enjoys. She refers to her legislation as the Farm Workers’ Bill of Rights.
What does SB 21-087 do? Here is the summary of the legislation:
Removes the exemption of agricultural employers and employees from the Colorado “Labor Peace Act” and authorizes agricultural employees to organize and join labor unions engaging in protected, concerted activity; and engage in collective bargaining.
Removes the exemption of agricultural labor from state and local minimum wage laws.
Requires the director of the division of labor standards and statistics to promulgate rules to establish the overtime pay of agricultural employees for hours worked in excess of 40 hours per week or 12 hours in one day.
Grants agricultural employees meal breaks and rest periods throughout each work period, consistent with protections for other employees.
Requires agricultural employers to provide agricultural employees with access and transportation to key service providers.
Authorizes agricultural employees to have visitors at employer-provided housing without interference from other persons.
Requires agricultural employers to provide overwork and health protections to agricultural employees.
Prohibits the use of the short-handled or long-handled hoe for agricultural labor except in specific circumstances.
During a public health emergency, requires an agricultural employer to provide extra protections and increased safety precautions for agricultural employees.
Creates the agricultural work advisory committee to study and analyze agricultural wages and working conditions; and
Creates rights, remedies, and enforcement actions for aggrieved agricultural employees, whistleblowers, relators, and key service providers.
As to getting input from the ag world, Danielson said that she shared the draft of the bill with every stakeholder group including multi-national companies like JBS. However, apparently, the bill was shared extremely late and no input from the ag community was included in the bill as introduced.
Danielson told reporters that many, many organizations were involved as stakeholders, including groups like the AFL-CIO, Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights, Coloradans for the Common Good, Hispanic Affairs Project, Towards Justice, and others. Those named have taken a support position.
Does the bill have a future? Catlin said that it only takes 33 votes to pass a bill in his chamber and the majority has a large margin: “Even if we peeled off a few votes from the other side, it could still pass.”
Coram said that he thought the bill would not be successful, based on the feedback from constituents on the Democratic side who don’t like the raw, over-reaching language of the proposed legislation.
