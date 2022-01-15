Worried about safety, San Juan Apartments residents turn to police

Finding people sleeping in stairwells, homeless children — and the “disgusting” fouling of the third-floor laundry room — brought several residents of the San Juan Apartments together Wednesday, Jan. 12. Tired of feeling as though their worries were going unheard by management, the residents reached out to the Montrose Police Department for guidance.
The Montrose Daily Press was invited, with other media, to the residents’ meeting, where MPD Sgt. Courtney Jones spoke after the residents aired their concerns.
Judy Miller told of encountering a man as she entered the building from the outside. He claimed to be visiting a friend who lived at the apartments, but when Miller declined to let him inside the next set of doors — the ones that take people from the foyer to inside the building itself, and which are controlled by a buzzer system — he grabbed at the door.
“He tried to jerk the door out of my cotton-picking hands,” Miller said. “ … I said, ‘You need to leave.’”
Residents are not to admit people they do not know, tenant John David said — yet some have and that, he said, contributes to homeless people and others entering the building when they shouldn’t.
Two nights in a row, he recounted, a man whom he knew to be homeless was in the building.
“I’m not against homeless people. They have needs like anyone else. But there is a need to protect the elderly here and not jeopardize their lives with allowing people in that … do violent things or cause problems,” David said.
He wanted management to better educate new tenants about safety. David later expressed displeasure that no one from the manager’s office attended the meeting.
Others told of fire doors being left open and of finding people sleeping in the stairwells. One woman reported a “disgusting” mess left in the common laundry room — someone, she said, went in there and defecated.
On one occasion, a resident found five children playing on the stairs as their mother sat watching.
When asked if she belonged there, the woman said she was homeless, but needed to keep her children from freezing. The resident who encountered her told the woman that she couldn’t sleep in the stairwell. The response, according to the resident: “Oh yes I can. I’ve done it for about four weeks now.”
Management did nothing, the resident contended.
Jones later said that kind of report was extremely concerning, because it not only indicated a risk to residents, but showed there are people in need. If police are informed of such incidents, they can at least create a record inform the appropriate social services agencies.
“We at the very least need to know who those people are so we can get that family with resources. … And that can’t happen if we know about it hours or days later,” Jones said, urging residents to report concerns immediately.
Tenants during their meeting also reported that people kept coming in and out, even sitting in the common area and declaring they could not be made to leave, and freely going through the refrigerator in the common room.
Still others at the meeting spoke of seeing drug transactions in and around the building; one third-floor resident watched a man fleeing from police in a nearby field duck down into a ditch. She said she called and told dispatch where the man was and he was caught.
San Juan Apartments on Church Street is Section 8 senior housing for those 62 and older, or for those who are disabled. It is managed by Monroe Group, which also manages 11 similar properties in Colorado, including a family Section 8 housing unit in Montrose.
Attempts to reach Monroe Group representatives for comment on the San Juan Apartment residents’ complaints were not successful. No one answered the phone there on Thursday, or responded when the Montrose Daily Press tried to reach the office on the call box in the vestibule. A regional manager referred calls to Monroe Group’s corporate office in Denver, which did not return messages left on Thursday and Friday.
Not all of the concerns residents raised were police matters — some pertained to things like smoking and tenant agreements — but Jones said what she heard was “very concerning.” She reminded residents to call immediately when they thought there was a problem and not to be worried that doing so would “bother” officers.
“There are some things we can do to help. Our main priority here is to keep our citizens safe regardless of whatever landlord-tenant issues there may be,” Jones said.
Jones, who formerly was in charge of the MPD’s Community Policing program, said she’s noticed a drop in calls from San Juan Apartments, compared with her time on patrol four years ago, possibly because people were worried about calling too often.
“We never felt that way. If it was something we couldn’t do anything about, or wasn’t against the law, or was resolved by the time we got here — we’re on our way, no big deal,” the sergeant said.
“That kind of stopped when (former apartment manager) left. I don’t know who the manager after her was. A different officer took over (program).”
Jones said people might have fallen out of the habit of calling police. “We have not been responding out here as much as we used to. … You will never be bothering us if you call. It’s critically important that you guys call when the issue of concern is occurring,” she said.
“ … That’s the first piece of advice; if you see something that is amiss, call us.”
Jones said that although police call load might affect response times to non-emergencies, officers still would come to at least document the issues of concern.
She further urged the residents to keep looking out for one another — and to educate others when they are seen leaving doors unsecured, or buzzing just anyone inside. If residents see someone they don’t recognize coming inside: “Call them on it. You don’t have to be mean about it.”
Jones also told the residents to make sure they locked their vehicles and apartment doors. If vehicle locks are inoperable, valuables need to be stored inside the person’s apartment.
Upon hearing reports of drug-dealing, the officer said that is another situation of which police should be immediately informed. An immediate response would be noticed and at minimum serve as a deterrent.
San Juan Apartments resident Wooddora Eisenhauer said that although she is frustrated, she does not fault the local-level management as much as she does the “higher echelons” of the corporation in charge of the building.
“This is what we’re really battling with and that is corporate dictatorship, and I don’t say that lightly. … It’s almost like you hit a brick wall that you cannot penetrate and cannot get around,” she said.
Although Jones could not speak to management decisions, she reiterated the police are committed to public safety and that people should call them.
David then said a resident who once called police received a “ding” letter from management. “In other words, they put pressure on us that we’re not supposed to call,” he alleged. “Now I feel more comfortable … that I can call.”
On Thursday, Eisenhauer explained her numerous attempts to discuss concerns with management and upper management. She said she was told to move if she didn’t like conditions.
“I feel I have had all freedoms absolutely ripped away. If you don’t have a pocketful of money and the right connections, you’re just left at their whim,” she said, crying foul, because she follows the rules of the federally subsidized housing complex and pays her rent.
Hearing from Jones reassured her that the police would be responsive.
“That was the best news I’ve heard in the five years I’ve lived here. There are a number of issues and the predominant ones are safety. We’ll just handle them one at a time,” Eisenhauer said.
