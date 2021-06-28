A blaze in BLM-run forestland on the West End has now been 90% contained, according to Shawn Reinhart, a public affairs officer for the Bureau of Land Management.
The fire, which was first detected on Friday, June 25, was started by a lightning strike. Lightning also started 11 other fires on BLM land in Colorado over the weekend. The Wray Mesa fire is the largest one.
Fire crews from several agencies, including the BLM, Forest Service and San Juan Interagency Hotshot Crew, have been working to contain the fire from the ground and by air. Firefighters have been digging trenches and helicopters have been dumping buckets of water.
The fire is in an isolated corner of Montrose County near the Utah border far removed from any structures at risk of burning. Because of the lack of roads and trails to the site, Reinhart said that fire crews focused on digging lines to limit the extent of the fire.
“If there's structures around, there’s usually a road. You could use roads or trails to kind of help, as a barrier, but in this case because there were very few roads and trails, there weren't very many man-made barriers to try to contain it. So a lot of the suppression, in this case, was digging hand lines,” Reinhart explained.
To fight this blaze, the crews dug fire lines 1–3 feet wide and 6–12 inches deep. Depending on the size and intensity of other forest fires, lines can be up to 20 feet wide.
The forest consists primarily of ponderosa pines, which are notoriously fire resistant. Reinhart said that the intensity of the Wray Mesa fire is not hot enough to destroy the ponderosas, which have adapted to thrive in small fires.
Ponderosa pine trees have adapted to survive low-intensity fires every 5–10 years and their cones require exposure to fire to open and release seeds. Smaller burns are beneficial to the health of the forest, when the brush and natural debris that accumulates over time is burned while the taller trees remain standing. These small fires occurred both naturally and deliberately by indigenous people before white settlers began moving westward in the 19th century.
After the forced removal of Native Americans from many areas of the American West by the late 19th century and a series of disastrous fires in 1910, the US government shifted strategy to preventing fires and putting out new ones immediately. However, by the 1960s, scientific research was beginning to show that small fires played a vital role in preserving the long-term health of forests.
Official policy changed in the 1970s to allow more fires to “let burn,” but the challenges beset by a rapidly warming climate and lengthening fire season pose a large threat to firefighters and the lasting health of forests.
“A lot of the time, firefighters will manage the fire: they'll let it burn, they'll just make sure that it doesn't get out of control or burn too intensely too hot,” Reinhart said. Because of limited resources and the potential that fire crews would be needed to help fight bigger blazes, “they were just trying to put it out completely.”
Reinhart said that firefighters are bracing for a longer and more intense fire season this year because of the lack of rain, persistent drought and high heat.
Although the fire is already 90% contained, gusty winds that could fuel the fire were expected on Monday afternoon. The weather forecast later in the week expects more precipitation, which Reinhart said is a “double-edged sword” — rain brings badly-needed moisture to the region but the accompanying lightning could start more fires.
“The forecast is there’s potential for more fires later on this week,” Reinhart said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.