One reason I love living in western Colorado is the nighttime stargazing here. Most nights, I can see thousands of stars surrounding me in amazing celestial light and glory. Occasionally, however, clouds form a curtain over those lights and the night is so dark that I can’t recognize my surroundings. I lose my bearings. Scientifically, I know the stars are still there, but I can’t see them.
It’s the same with a crisis in one’s faith. Once familiar and illumined paths become hard to see or follow. Religious bearings that provide identity, purpose and hope get lost in confusing darkness.
Lots of things can trigger faith crises. We lose loved ones to death; we get a fatal or debilitating diagnosis; we weep over prodigal children, broken relationships, lost jobs, financial disasters and other life-altering situations. We feel desperate that God seems absent. We’re exhausted or overwhelmed with circumstances. We lose zeal we once felt in serving God. Spiritual apathy sets in. Prayer gets hard to do and devotion wanes. We’re riddled with doubts about our faith. Sometimes the sorrows of ordinary life seem to mock our dependence on God.
So we wrestle with our faith (often silently), or even give up on it.
Most Christians (who’ll admit it) have times of faith-testing and doubts. Even the mighty faith heroes of the Bible had doubt bouts. Moses, Elijah, Jeremiah all at some point as much as told God, “I’ve had enough; end my miserable life; let me die, etc.” There are many faith crises recorded in Christian history. In each situation, God’s purposes prevailed, even though these surviving men initially couldn’t see it.
On a modern note, Andrea Palpant Dilley, author of “Faith and Other Flat Tires: Searching for God on the Rough Road of Doubt” talks about walking away from Christianity and eventually returning. “I grew up the daughter of Quaker missionaries in Kenya and that laid the foundation for my faith,” writes Dilley. “I spent the rest of my childhood in the Pacific Northwest, raised in a stable Presbyterian church that gave me hymns and mission trips and potluck dinners. I was surrounded by smart, conscientious Christians.”
But as an adult, she walked away from it. “I was sick of church and all the spiritual questions plaguing me: Why does the church seem culturally insulated? Why does God seem distant and uninvolved? And why does God allow suffering?”
After some years of wandering, she returned to her faith and came to peace with what she calls “two slow-growing realizations.” First, she said, “I realized that my doubt belonged in church, inside the space of the sanctuary. My questions belong on the altar as my offering to God.”
And, Dilley continues, “With all its faults, I still associate the church with the pursuit of truth and justice, with community and shared humanity. It’s a place to ask the unanswerable questions and a place to be on sojourn. No other institution has given me what the church has: a space to search for God.”
Her second realization? “My doubt is actually part of my faith,” says Dilley. “In Mark 9:24, a man says to Jesus, ‘I believe, help my unbelief.’ I pray that prayer often and believe that God honors my honesty and my yearning” to know more of Him.
I am a lifelong Christian learner, but healthy, honest wrestling with our faith seems natural and Biblical to me. And, I’ve learned, like writer Lauren Winner once said, that the Christian story keeps explaining who and where I am better than any other story I know. Still, when I encounter a bout of faith doubt or a longer painful faith crisis, I press this one thought deeply into my spirit until it seeps into my head and feelings: “I will trust God with this.”
I continue to practice and test this. Even when dark clouds hide those starry heavens from my view, I know those stars are still there nonetheless, unchanged by my weak sight. So, each time, I choose to trust God with my questions until my faith becomes sight again. It’s my only life-tested-and-true real hope.
I’m also comforted by what I’ve learned about the hidden power of “waiting.” It’s mentioned many times in God’s Word, notably in Isaiah 40:31: “Those who wait for (hope and trust in) the Lord (for help) will gain new strength. They will rise on wings like eagles. They will run and not get weary; they will walk and not grow weak.”
Nowhere in the world have I found a surer, sweeter promise. Until I do, I will trust this one.
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent an eleven-year-old grandson.
