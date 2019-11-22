Back in 2017, Montrose High School English teacher Adam Wright was meeting with his fellow educators for a drink, when he brought up a student’s question about what happens to life after death.
A few days later, Wright almost found out the answer himself.
On an unseasonably warm December afternoon, Wright went to the Black Canyon of the Gunnison to fish. But he fell 60 feet into the canyon, where he broke both of his arms and his leg and caved in part of his face.
If not for two EMTs happening by on a white water expedition, Wright most likely would have died of exposure, as about three-four hours of daylight were left. Despite his injuries, Wright returned to work about two months later.
Wright’s near-death experience caught the attention of his friends and former MHS English teachers John Steele and Matt Jenkins, who were with Wright when he talked about that student’s question.
The pair asked Wright if they could use his near-death story as a documentary film. He gave the go-ahead and Steele and Jenkins, the co-writers and directors, are currently in post-production of their doc, “Lessons on Fate & Falling.”
“The movie documents a bunch of miraculous things that all had to happen together for Adam to survive,” said Jenkins, who along with Steele works at the Montrose County School District.
“... I just told Adam, ‘I’ve got to tell this story. If you’re OK with it.’ This is an impactful, incredible and miraculous story and Adam was OK with it.”
To that end, in the documentary, Wright meets up with the two EMTs, Tyson Lockhart and Robby Rogers, who saved his life with one of them telling the Montrose educator, he’s “the luckiest unlucky guy.”
“Nobody is out there in December. Nobody is rafting in December,” Jenkins said. “Typically, it’s so snowy and icy, you can’t get there. … For the guys that find him to be EMTs search and rescue guys, it’s miraculous.”
Steele said the rescue was all the more inexplicable considering those who found him “knew exactly what to do.”
As part of the doc, Wright, the EMTs and the film crew went to the very spot Wright fell. The film also reenacts a few moments of the rescue.
The movie also illustrates Wright’s perspective following the near-death experience.
Wright said following his injuries, he took stock in raising his three young sons. When he was lying on the ground, facing the rock wall from which he fell, he thought about what would happen to his boys if he wasn’t around.
“He didn’t have a lot of regrets,” said Steele. “... But he thought, ‘I have three sons who are young and I don’t want them to grow up without a father.’”
That didn’t happen, thanks to the heroic efforts of the EMTs, Jenkins said. But, Rogers, one of the EMTs, doesn’t like the word “hero” despite his role in saving Wright’s life.
“There was some definite heroism involved,” Jenkins said. “There was risk in life and limb because both Tyson and Robby said Adam would have certainly died of exposure if nobody found him.”
About the writers and directors
Jenkins and Steele have been creative partners for 15 years and originally published Jenkins’ first short story in their college’s literary magazine.
This will be Steele and Jenkins’ second documentary film; they worked on “Of Apples and Anthracite” last year.
Jenkins called that experience “one year in intensive film school” because they received invaluable information on how to make a movie. They used that knowledge for the upcoming film, but Jenkins and Steele said they still are learning as they go.
Steele added experience is the best learning tool. They discovered on “Lessons on Fate & Falling” that when they made a mistake, the crew would try to avoid making it again
“That’s my tip to any aspiring filmmaker: be prepared to fail,” Jenkins said, adding with a laugh that they made the same sound error 10 different times throughout this documentary.
When to see upcoming movie
Jenkins and Steele have a tentative plan of showing the film sometime in January and February in Montrose — but a location has yet to be determined. The hope is to also enter the documentary in some film festivals next year.
The film’s trailer can be reached at https://tinyurl.com/fatefall.
For more information, visit sites.google.com/mcsdtech.org/lessonsonfateandfalling/home or facebook.com/fateandfalling/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.