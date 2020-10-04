Two Wyoming people sustained injuries from a plane crash Sunday morning after a plane experienced a mechanical issue north of Cedaredge. The pilot and passenger were airlifted to Grand Junction for treatment of serious injuries.
Jake Hernandez, a Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was on scene managing traffic said witnesses who saw the crash said the plane was experiencing mechanical issues as it flew over a lake before landing on the side of Colorado 65.
As the pilot brought the plane to the ground, the plane hit the dirt on the side of Colorado 65 before coming to a rest. The plane crash occurred on the Grand Mesa at mile marker 25 in close proximity to Ward Lake. The Delta County 911 Communications Center began receiving calls about the crash at 11:54 a.m.
According to a Delta County Sheriff's Office press release, first responders found a Cessna 210B twin seat airplane (FAA tail number N9568X) fully engulfed in flames.
The pilot, identified as Tyler Beyer, 35, and the passenger, his spouse Jessica Beyer, 33, both of Barr Nunn, Wyo., were airlifted to Grand Junction via helicopter for treatment of serious injuries, including broken bones and burns from the fire. Jessica was transported by CareFlight of the Rockies and Tyler was transported by Delta County Ambulance District to St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction.
First responders learned the couple had been removed from the wreckage prior to the plane catching on fire.
According to a Go Fund Me page set up for the Beyers, they were headed home after visiting family in Grand Junction for their niece’s first birthday party. While heading home, the plane lost power and Tyler landed. A couple hours after being flown to Grand Junction, they were transported to University hospital in Denver for treatment.
"We had some passersby stop and pull them out of the wreckage," Hernandez said.
One of those people was Paula Marchionda, a doctor in Grand Junction, who was the first medical person on the scene. An emergency room nurse and two physicians assistants also acted to help the two passengers ahead of first responders arriving at the scene.
“We were pulling out of the visitor center and when we came around the corner I became concerned for a forest fire," she said. "They hit the dirt and then landed there and the people started to get out and then people pulled them the rest of the way out."
Marchionda said someone had a shovel and used it to back scrape the vegetation around the plane to create a barrier between the plane and the forest.
"It was a great crew of about 20 people and everyone pitched in," Marchionda said. "It was community collaboration at its best."
Delta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene shortly after noon Sunday. Delta County Ambulance District and Cedaredge Fire Department also responded to the crash.
"I would like to express my gratitude to all the witnesses who arrived shortly after the crash and helped to remove Jessica and Tyler from the crash, possibly saving both their lives," DCSO Sheriff Mark Taylor said. "Due to HIPPA, we do not have any additional updates on the condition of the Beyers, but we will wish them a speedy recovery."
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. DCSO anticipated FAA and NTSB would arrive on scene the afternoon of Oct. 5 to begin the investigation. DCSO with the assistance of the Delta County Search and Rescue will offer scene security for the crash until FAA's and NTSB's arrival.
