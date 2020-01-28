5 years in prison for Cedaredge stabbing

A Delta District Court judge said he found it “hard to square” the violence of a 2019 Cedaredge stabbing with the well-spoken, apologetic man who appeared before him Monday for sentencing.
But the level of violence in response to the reported provocation — a punch in the face — was disproportionate and concerning, Judge Steven Schultz said, in sentencing Kenneth Gallob to five years in prison, and not the probation with work release sought by the defense.
“It gives me no pleasure to sentence you to five years in the Department of Corrections. … given the underlying incident and level of injury, I don’t feel I have any choice,” Schultz said.
Gallob was friends with the victim, another man, whom he had originally met in Olathe. When the man moved to Cedaredge, Gallob assisted him and would also help repair his vehicle, in exchange for being able to use it, Deputy District Attorney Matt Magliaro said.
But each time, Gallob kept the vehicle for longer periods and, the fourth time he borrowed it, he was again late, showing up with the vehicle at 1:30 a.m. last Aug. 25.
The victim emerged from his home and said something similar to “speak of the devil; he showed up,” Magliaro said. The men exchanged words and Gallob got out of the vehicle with a homemade knife that had a 14-inch blade. The DDA said Gallob advanced as if he was “going to chop wood,” then stabbed the other man, inflicting wounds near his rib, to his leg, and on his fingers.
Magliaro said the attack happened in the presence of two women and a small child; one of the women came outside with a cane and told Gallob to desist, or she would hit him with it.
Gallob, who was arrested days later on a traffic stop, left the scene. The victim struggled to his bathtub, leaving a trail of blood Cedaredge police spotted when they arrived. They found the man crying out in pain, bleeding from several lacerations.
Gallob was out of jail on bond for felony offenses at the time of the attack, Magliaro said.
Some of these were resolved and dismissed under Gallob’s plea to second-degree assault as a crime of violence. Under the plea agreement, he also pleaded guilty to aggravated motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor theft.
Magliaro, who highlighted Gallob’s juvenile record as well as a 2013 felony menacing case, asked for a five-year prison term to be imposed, the maximum allowed under the plea deal. That would serve as a punitive measure, as well as a deterrent, Magliaro said.
“This was a violent crime when the defendant was on bond. … It involved a man being stabbed multiple times,” he said.
Defense attorney Daniel Lavrisha acknowledged his client was not accepted for a community corrections program, however, he said, Schultz could sentence Gallob to a lengthy term of probation, with work release as a requirement, effectively keeping him off the streets without having to send him to prison.
Gallob had scored on pre-sentence assessment tools as needing medium supervision, not maximum, Lavrisha said.
The gap of time between any adult offenses of a serious nature hinted at substance abuse issues, although Gallob did not disclose any in the applicable pre-sentence processes, Lavrisha also said.
“He doesn’t have a violent history,” he said, adding Gallob does not show a proclivity for further violence, particularly if he receives treatment.
“Yes, we’re dealing with significant injuries,” Lavrisha said, going on to highlight what the victim told police.
According to what was said in court, the intoxicated victim told an officer that, during the argument with Gallob, he had hit Gallob in the mouth, then was stabbed.
“This wasn’t an incident out of the blue. This wasn’t out of cold blood,” Lavrisha said, in attempting to illustrate Gallob is not a risk to the general public safety.
Although his client could have argued self-defense, Gallob instead took responsibility for what happened, Lavrisha also said.
Further, Gallob has given back to his community in the past by coaching youth sports and serving as a volunteer firefighter.
Gallob addressed the court. He said that although he was attacked, he holds himself accountable for his actions and should have found another way to handle the matter. He apologized for letting down his family, the victim and the victim’s family.
“There should have been another way,” he said. “My intent wasn’t to go out and hurt somebody. It was a situation that occurred and I was part of it and the results speak for themselves,” Gallob said.
His life had taken a bad turn in recent years, leading to a “snowball effect of self-pity,” but this was not an excuse, Gallob also said.
He asked for probation, saying he knew his mind and heart; would not associate with the same people, and will do whatever necessary to prove himself.
“My actions were my actions. … I apologize,” Gallob said.
Schultz said he had to weigh both the rehabilitative and punitive factors of sentencing — as well as the fact that Gallob had pleaded guilty to a crime of violence, committed while on bond in other cases.
The most aggravating factor, however, was “the nature of the acts,” Schultz said, more than once mentioning that Gallob could have been facing him for an even more serious crime, but for the fact that the victim survived.
“Even if he punched you in the mouth, your actions were out of proportion. … You could have killed this gentleman,” Schultz said.
The violence of the act was at odds with what he saw in pre-sentence assessments, the judge went on to say.
“I’m really seeing two different examples of the defendant. … I keep coming back to the level of violence,” Schultz said, imposing the five-year prison term.
“Even if you didn’t mean to and had killed him accidentally, you would be facing that. You made the decision to respond in a manner that was inappropriate and very concerning.”
Schultz told Gallob he will have the chance to turn around his life, once he is released on parole.
“It can’t ever happen again. You could’ve been facing prison for the rest of your life if (victim) hadn’t survived his injuries,” said the judge.
Gallob said he understood that but what, he asked, was he to do when an intoxicated person was attacking, even as he tried to “backpedal” out of the situation.
“Pulling a 14-inch knife and stabbing them repeatedly is probably not the answer,” Schultz said, and Gallob was led away.
“It is what it is,” Gallob said.
