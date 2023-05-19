230520-state-yemi

Political newcomer Yemi Mobolade speaks to a crowd of supporters after his election as mayor of Colorado Springs on May 16, 2023. (Courtesy Yemi for Mayor/Mandy Penn Photography)

The first in a trio of municipal elections to be held in Colorado’s three largest cities in 2023 ended on Tuesday night, May 16, with a result that could send shockwaves through state politics.

Unofficial results showed Yemi Mobolade, a Nigerian immigrant and small business owner, winning a resounding victory in the Colorado Springs mayor’s race. With more than 117,000 ballots counted as of 9:40 p.m., Mobolade had captured 57.5% of the vote, well ahead of former Republican secretary of state Wayne Williams with 42.5%.



