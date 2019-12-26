Five months ago this week we had the prospect of a late corn harvest on our minds and the Colorado Wool Growers began, in earnest, to nurse the oozing sore that is the possible forced reintroduction of wolves into the San Juan Mountains. It was also the week when I signed on to cover the agricultural industry on the Western Slope. It has been one of the best five months in my long life. It was that, if for no other reason than I returned to my rural roots after surviving hand-to-hand combat with West Nile Virus Encephalitis.
There were, however, many things that made this time special. One, I was writing again, after a trying retirement, against my own advice I wrote into “Don’t Retire,” a book which I wrote back in 1999. Retirement is boring. Jumping into my truck and heading out to talk to farmers, ranchers, soil scientists, tractor salesmen, legislators, water lawyers, teachers, community leaders, and others is way cooler than retirement.
In thinking back over those conversations, on and off the record, I am struck by the fact that in each case there was something, a quote usually, that I didn’t have to consult my notes or recordings to recall.
My first conversation last summer was with John Harold, legendary producer of “Olathe Sweet” sweet corn. I asked him what he liked to grow.
“Heck, I’ll plant anything that will lose money,” he said quicker than butter melts on a hot ear of corn. Of course, Mr Harold has planted some winners over the years. “How sweet it is,” to quote Mr. Gleason of TV fame.
Cat Urbigkit, a sheep rancher from Idaho, told the Colorado Wool folks, “We have to have night enclosures for the sheep every night. We’ve added more herders and dogs and still we are losing livestock. You never know what you are going to find when the sun comes up,” she said, about dealing with wolves. The part about not knowing what the morning brings rings a loud bell with anybody in any part of agriculture. I was pretty young when my Dad and I discovered that an unexpected freeze had destroyed all the blossoms on our strawberries, normally our first money crop of the year. Fortunately, Dad had his day job.
“My life’s equity is water. It is a big deal to me,” was a quote from State Rep. Marc Catlin, in my two-part series about water on the Western Slope. The man’s life equity? That one bounced around in my head for almost four months.
Then Catlin, the former manager of the Uncompahgre Water Users Association, dropped another one on me when he quoted his father, Keith, who said, “Don’t let that water off the hill.”
Perhaps the most important issue Western Colorado farmers and ranchers face is the ongoing battle to keep their water up here on this hill in the Western Rockies. It is a matter of survival, not just for agriculturists, but for the very existence of places like Montrose, Delta, Ouray, Nucla, Olathe and even Pea Green.
Late last August, hops and hemp grower, Chris DellaBianca said to me quite bluntly, “It’s the wild west gold rush all over again.” He was referring to the exploding hemp business that had been legalized by the 2018 US Farm Bill.” When I printed DellaBianca’s comment, I got some push back from some others in the hemp field who took exception. Turns out Chris was pretty much dead on. For all of its promise, the hemp business has some issues, and trust ranks right near the top.
Speaking of hemp, Matt Miles went all in on hemp last year. He had begun his processing experiment the year previous and got excited. Then the Farm Bill turned the light green. Miles said, “When we started last year we were in a quasi-legal business.” While the Farm Bill and the laws of Colorado have blessed the cultivation of industrial hemp, the word “quasi” (def: seemingly; apparently but not really) still applies to some aspects of the business and the legal marketing of CBD oil. Miles recently told me that he has had a few sleepless nights this Fall, but he generally feels good about his investment.
If I heard it once, I heard it every week, “I never thought of doing anything else. This is my home and my life and we just had to make some changes.” That quote came from Jimmy Stewart, one of the members of the Stewart clan, who are all over the Uncompahgre River Valley. The quote came after his relating to me the tough life he and others endured running family farms and small ranches for over a half century. About the time things got good, the Holly sugar beet plant closed and then Coors quite buying local barley for their beer. Each time the producers in the valley adjusted. They never quite got hold of the brass ring for sure. But here they are, still going, still scratching out a living because it is what they do.
I immediately liked Kenny Jones, a spritely guy who runs a hog breeding farm northeast of Olathe. I asked him what keeps him awake at night? “I actually sleep pretty well. But if I do wake up and start thinking, the idea that people would lie to hurt Linda and me bothers me. I just don’t understand it,” he said. Some competitors had cranked up the rumor mill to hurt his successful business, which had already produced 41 Grand Champions. Like Stewart and that battery bunny, he just keeps on going.
Some things never change. I was talking with Robbie LeValley, Delta County administrator, cattle rancher and member of the Colorado Beef Council. I asked what issues face cattle families nowadays.
“You know, I read a news story from 1940 recently. What they worried about then was the average age of the producer. And they worried about who (sons and daughters) were coming back to the ranch (after college) and they were worried about regulations,” LeValley said.
And those matters are exactly what trouble us today.
And what troubles a man of many years, who writes a weekly newspaper story or two? The answer is, making sure I get the quote right. But then some of them are pretty hard to miss or forget. As we close out 2019, thank you for taking the time to read what I write. I hope it is of some value.
Michael A. Cox is a Montrose-based content provider. He may be reached at michaelc@agwriter.us
