A little yellow house tucked away on Main Street is blooming its way into homes and businesses with floral arrangements for every season of life.
Hannah Browning is one of Montrose’s youngest new business owners after opening The Flower Shoppe in June. At 20 years old, Browning has dedicated herself to enriching lives through all seasons of living, from joyous to mournful occasions. Providing arrangements for people’s lives is both an honor and a joy, according to the young entrepreneur.
Browning provides arrangements for memorials, events, weddings and “just because” occasions.
“I [sell] daily flowers,” said Browning. “People can come in and buy bouquets, but I do weddings as well and I really love to do those more than anything. I just think it’s really cool. I love flowers a lot because you get to be a part of every season of life.”
She described flowers as some of the “most beautiful creations,” a love that has always accompanied her in life.
A Montrose native, Browning knew since high school that she wanted to work with flowers. She recalled her time working at Dahlia Floral in Montrose, where she established a foundation in floral arrangements and design before leaving home for college.
Although she enjoyed her time in college, Browning realized she already knew what she wanted to do and so she left school to pursue her new business.
A florist in Austin took Browning on as an apprentice for a couple of months after she left school, teaching her designs and helping her learn the business and consulting side of running a shop.
“It’s definitely a learning experience; you just have to kind of jump into it,” Browning said.
Many customers enter the shop seeking gifts for birthdays, baby showers, injuries, funerals, anniversaries and sick loved ones, as well as COVID flower deliveries.
In addition to daily and special occasion arrangements, The Shoppe rotates through new themes each week. One week, the flower shop may be adorned in sunset floral hues while another week may see Alice in Wonderland-inspired colors throughout the store.
When she isn’t working a wedding, Browning enjoys the creative side of running the shop, especially when she’s given the freedom to put together a bouquet for a customer or is teaching a workshop.
A Thanksgiving centerpiece demonstration was the star of Browning’s first workshop where she taught a class how to turn a pumpkin into a decorative, fall arrangement. She’s now gearing up for her two December workshops, Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, where she’ll teach a class on how to arrange a Christmas wreath.
“I’m just excited for Christmas in general, the wreaths and everything,” she said. “And then I am really excited to do weddings next season. I have one more this year and then I’m done until March.”
The florist offers holiday and tree decorating services, adorning Christmas trees for businesses such as banks in town.
While Browning loves every aspect of her shop, providing wedding arrangements brings her some of the most joy. The previous wedding season saw close to 15 weddings for Browning, a number she says may not be high, but exceeded expectations. Already, the shop owner is booked for around 20 weddings for the next season.
Browning likes to keep her vendors and distributors as local as possible, with flowers sourced from Denver and Montrose farmers. Front-of-store sale items, such as jewelry, are handmade locally-sourced. Her goal is to sell gift items made in Montrose as well as the U.S.
Like so many other businesses, however, The Shoppe’s biggest challenge has been dealing with supply chain shortages and delays. There were a couple of weeks when Browning’s wholesaler contact in Denver called to tell her they hadn’t received flowers from their farmers.
“There’s been plenty of weeks when I run to the thrift store and I’m grabbing any glass I can find to put stuff in because I ordered stuff all the way back in March that I still haven’t gotten yet,” Browning explained.
Despite the shortages and delivery delays, The Shoppe continues to flourish with new business. On Tuesdays, the flower shop sells $10 bouquets and offers a free arrangement to foster families. Families can walk into the shop for their free bouquet or call ahead of picking up.
Giving free bouquets to foster families is an important part of Browning’s life. With eight children in her own family, they were too full to take in foster children.
“I know a lot of people who have fostered and it’s something that I would love to do one day,” Browning said. “A lot of people we’re close to do foster care and I just think it’s really really important because there’s so many kids out there who need to be loved. Foster families go through a lot to be able to take care of them and make sure they have a safe place, so that’s just a small way to let them know that they are appreciated.”
Browning will also be arranging flowers in March for an upcoming adoption party for a family who has fostered a child they’re ready to call their own. The Shoppe welcomes all kinds of inquiries and creative requests, hoping to unite Montrose with the sweet aroma of a floral arrangement for any occasion.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/flowershoppeco
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.