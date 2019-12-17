The music of Christmas touches the heart and Christmas music played by young musicians and harpists is truly inspiring. The young musicians of the Valley Youth Orchestra Ensemble and the Harps in Motion Student Ensemble are presenting a free Christmas Concert on Friday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m. at the Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Avenue, Montrose.
The Valley Youth Orchestra Ensemble, which will play for the first part of the concert, is under the direction of Debra TenNaple and features youth soloists, Olivia Renfrow on harp and Nick Carozza on oboe. The second half of the concert will feature the Harps in Motion Ensemble under the direction of harpist Robin Freed.
The Valley Youth Orchestra has members from Delta, Montrose, Ouray and Mesa counties. It provides young musicians opportunities to experience “the joys and challenges of orchestral performance in a nurturing environment. TenNaple has been the director since 2011.
This Christmas Concert will feature a movement from an original composition by Martha Gallagher of upstate New York.
“Martha Gallagher came last year to do a harp concert for the community at the Methodist Church. People who attended that concert will remember her amazing performance,” Freed said.
“When I found out Martha had composed a three-part suite for Celtic harp and orchestra, I knew we had to obtain it for the Valley Youth Orchestra and my harp student, Olivia Renfrow. She is amazing. It is one of the most beautiful pieces I have heard and seeing it played so well by these young musicians will amaze and give the audience goosebumps!
“It was a long process,” Freed said, “but Debra TenNaple was able to obtain one of the movements from the suite and it was performed in the November concert in Delta. Since not everyone in Montrose could be there to hear it, I am thrilled that Nick and Olivia will play it one more time with the VYO Ensemble for this concert.”
The members of the Harps in Motion Ensemble have been working hard to be ready for the concert, Freed added. “They played the Christmas set at the November concert in Delta and will be performing the same music for the Montrose concert.”
The main sanctuary at the Methodist Church hosts many small musical groups throughout the year because of the good acoustics. “We hope to have a full house and I think that everyone who comes to this concert will really enjoy it,” said Freed.
A donation will be taken at the door and all the proceeds will go to the Valley Youth Orchestra to help support their trip next year, which will be announced at the concert. For more information about the concert, contact Freed at 970-275-8996.
