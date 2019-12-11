This early going of the season has been a test for a youthful Olathe boys basketball team as the Pirates’ young core is learning to play varsity ball for the first time.
That was certainly the case Tuesday when the Pirates took on the Delta Panthers on the road.
The Panthers used an early 21-point first-quarter lead en route to a wire-to-wire win, 71-29, over the Pirates (0-4).
In spite of the loss, head coach Gene Stollsteimer said he’s seen his young team improve throughout just four games.
“A lot of them haven’t played at the varsity level before,” he said. “So putting the ball into the basket at that pace, it’s new. We’re working through that and getting there.”
Delta opened up the first period with a 29-point outburst.
But Olathe tried to stay with the Panthers as Dayton Sofka hit a 3-pointer after the hosts hit two back-to-back shots to start the game. Sofka’s 3 and one he made later in the second quarter were the only shots that were the only two made by Olathe beyond the arc.
The Panthers effectively pulled away from the Pirates midway through the first period with the score, 9-5. The hosts went 20-3 run to close out the quarter, resulting in the Panthers leading 29-8 after one.
The Panthers’ offense slowed down in the second quarter but still, they outscored Olathe 10-7.
That allowed Delta to take a big 34-15 advantage into halftime.
The second half was more of the same for both teams.
Delta outpaced Olathe in the final two periods by going a combined 32-14 in the third and fourth quarters.
Stollsteimer said he believes these games will “harden” the players by the time the Western Slope League play starts in January.
“We’re going through some growing pains right now,” Stollsteimer said. “... We’re going to stay positive and keep our heads up.”
The Pirates’ tough schedule continues this week as they play in the Resurrection Christian Tournament this Friday. Olathe will start the competition by battling the tourney-hosts before playing either St. Mary’s or Roaring Fork on Saturday.
“We’re getting all of our experience early,” Stollsteimer said with a laugh.
