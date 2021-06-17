Summer is upon us and it is the perfect season for adventures near and far! June is National Great Outdoors Month and we encourage you to explore the world around you whether that’s in your own backyard, across town, or across the county. The library can help you make the most of your journey.
Some of my fondest memories growing up were the summers spent with my family and our trusty pop- up camper exploring our National Parks.
Check out findyourpark.com to be matched with your ideal park experience and to check out photos and recommendations from other travelers. Here in the library, we have several wonderful books on our National Parks including “Fodor’s: The Complete Guide to the National Parks of the West” edited by Sarah Amandolare.
Inside you’ll find maps, tips, and resources for planning your trip and making the most out of your stay.
The Library also has a Rand McNally Road Altas and an Altas of the National Parks in our oversize collection, which can be checked out, to assist in planning your vacation route.
On the shelves in our travel section, you will also find travel guides by experts such as Fodor’s and Rick Steves that cross continents and span the globe. These guides have been updated to include the latest in travel guidelines and operating hours for the most popular attractions and those off the beaten path.
If exploring the Centennial State is on your agenda, you’re in luck as the Library’s collection contains a variety of resources to help plan your trip. Renowned nature photographer John Fielder offers his favorite destinations from peaks to plains in John Fielder’s “Best of Colorado (2020).”
“Hiking Through History Colorado” by Robert Hurst contains 40 hikes from around the state for all skill levels.
Destinations include such natural wonders as the Great Sand Dunes, “14-ers” (mountain peaks over 14,000 feet in elevation), and several old mining sites and homesteads—both important and interesting periods in Colorado history. “Best Tent Camping Colorado and Camping Colorado” will give you the inside scoop on the best places to pitch your tent or park your travel trailer. Many other books cover topics such as railroad rendezvouses, rock climbing, white-water rafting, and more.
Maybe a staycation is more your style? If so, you will want to get your hands on “Take a Closer Look: A Montrose Walking Tour Guide” to learn the history of our town and perhaps take in one of our outstanding museums.
Top off staying local by grabbing a “Check Out State Parks” backpack, available here at the Library, which includes a day pass to one of Colorado’s lovely state parks such as Ridgway State Park where you can enjoy recreational activities such as kayaking, hiking, swimming, or fishing.
Should your destination require a road trip, do not forget about Libby by Overdrive. An easy download of this app onto your phone or tablet will provide you with hours of entertainment in the form of eBooks and eAudiobooks from a vast online collection. There is something for everyone from the classics to the latest New York Times Bestseller.
As you chose your own adventure this summer, let the Montrose Regional Library be your basecamp no matter where your wanderlust leads.
Laura McLean is an Adult Services Librarian at the Montrose Regional Library and often gives in to her wanderlust via quick trips around our beautiful state with her daughters.
