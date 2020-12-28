An 11-year-old is in custody, suspected of second-degree murder in the Dec. 19 shooting of Karmen Keefauver.
The Montrose County Sheriff's Office was unable to provide many details as to why the youth is suspected of the crime, including his or her connection to Keefhauver; how the juvenile allegedly obtained a gun, or any motive.
The investigation is too fresh for the agency to provide those details at this time, Lt. Ty Cox said.
"It's tragic more than anything. This whole incident is tragic," Cox said.
Formal charges are expected to be filed Thursday. District Attorney Dan Hotsenpiller said the case will remain in juvenile court.
The MCSO and Montrose Fire Protection District responded the morning of Dec. 19 to 16252 Shavano Valley Road on reports of a woman with gunshot wounds. They found Keefauver, who had turned 62 just days before, and took her to the hospital, but she did not survive.
During interviews, investigators with the MCSO and Colorado Bureau of Investigation determined the 11-year-old was a suspect.
More interviews are being conducted, Cox said.
The youth is being held at Grand Mesa Youth Services and information about any court dates was not immediately available.
Cox said there are no other suspects and no ongoing risk to public safety.
The sheriff's office extended deep condolences to the Keefauver family for its loss.
