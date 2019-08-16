Young people can enjoy a full day of activities Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 9 p.m.
Youth Appreciation Day caps off the summer break with everything from paddleboarding to arts and crafts, museum visits and a skydiving demonstration.
The full schedule can be found at montroserec.com/615/Youth-Appreciation-Day.
In addition to multiple events all over town from which youths can pick and choose, there will also be food and fun at Riverbottom Park.
These activities begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m.:
Kiddie carnival at McNeil Fields; Rec Fest at Ute Park; skydiving demo at McNeil Fields; free food court at Ute Park; “Touch-a-Truck” in the McNeil Fields parking lot (hospital helicopter, police cars, ambulances, armored vehicle and more); wood crafts (while supplies last) and the Bookmobile.
Youth Appreciation Day is offered through the Montrose Recreation District, with the support of many sponsors, host businesses and sites, and public agencies.
