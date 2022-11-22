Montrose’s Youth City Council is focused on giving back to the community this year.

As one of its first projects of the season, council members visited a Montrose nursing home, spending the day playing games and talking with Valley Manor’s residents, according to Briceida Ortega, the City’s program specialist and Youth City Council (YCC) coordinator.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

