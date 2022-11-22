Montrose’s Youth City Council is focused on giving back to the community this year.
As one of its first projects of the season, council members visited a Montrose nursing home, spending the day playing games and talking with Valley Manor’s residents, according to Briceida Ortega, the City’s program specialist and Youth City Council (YCC) coordinator.
The event, said YCC Mayor Grace Hotsenpiller, “went great.”
The council was established by the Montrose City Council to encourage greater youth participation in the city’s government and is charged with actively advising Montrose City Council with recommendations on issues concerning youth, while also assisting city staff in considering youth perspectives in its planning efforts.
Members are selected near the beginning of each school year from a pool of applicants.
It’s Ortega’s first year working with the City’s youth council.
“It’s been great,” Ortega said of her time with YCC. “I love to hear their ideas and this year, I just kind of wanted to let them lead and come up with their own projects and run their own meetings. I’m just there to support them and offer assistance in whatever way I can.”
Youth Council Secretary Ciana Beller said her first year on the youth council has been “really nice.” As secretary, Beller takes meeting notes. She, along with a couple of other councilors, also recently attended the Image Summit in Brighton, Colorado, a youth conference focused on empowering young people across the state to “use their voice to impact government and become active community members,” according to the event details.
“That focused on some leadership skills and innovative thinking to help with collaboration with the youth and problem solving, so there were a lot of speakers,” Beller said of the two-day event.
Beller told Montrose City Councilors of YCC’s plans to bring “Rock the Rec” back to the city’s event calendar next year. Ortega anticipates a spring date for the high school event. The last event highlighted the theme “Fun @ the Field House” and featured free pizza, music, glow-in-the-dark dodgeball and a murder mystery activity.
Beller said that her first year on council is a lot different than she initially expected, but “it’s super fun” while she learns new skills.
In other news, Mayor David Frank read a proclamation during the City Council’s Nov. 15 regular meeting declaring November 2022 as National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Caregiver Month.
Frank said Alzheimer’s disease is the seventh-leading cause of death, affecting more than 76,000 Coloradans among 6.5 million Americans and more than 50 million people around the world.
“The disease is a progressive neurodegenerative brain disorder that tragically robs individuals of their memories and leads to progressive mental and physical impairments, for which there is currently no prevention or cure,” said the city’s news release.
The impact of Alzheimer’s extends to the loved ones of those with the disease, including 159,000 Colorado family members and friends who provided an estimated 184 million hours of unpaid care in 2021 at a value of over $3.7 billion.
“The City of Montrose recognizes the efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association to raise funds and promote awareness to fight Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders, thereby improving the quality of human life for those living with the disease and their care partners and bringing us closer to finding a cure,” Frank said.
The Youth Council meets every Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Centennial Conference Room, located at 433 S. First St. behind city hall.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
