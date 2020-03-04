Fun and safety are on tap with the Youth City Council’s “Rock the Rec” this Friday. The event is open to high school age youths from 9:15 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Montrose Recreation Center that evening.
Rock the Rec first began with multiple events in 2019, and Friday’s will be the second event for this year. Preparation for the upcoming Rock the Rec began two months ago.
“It starts as a brainstorm session: what are some ideas that you think would be fun and engaging, what’s going to get them here?” said Kailey Rivenburgh, Youth City Council coordinator.
Although the Youth City Council has help from coordinators and mentors, members of the council spearhead the project.
“Something really cool is giving them that ownership,” said Mikayla Unruh, Youth City Council coordinator. “We help lead the brainstorm, but our youth council members really take the lead. For this event, each council representative will be leading and coordinating one of the activities.”
Through the event, members of the council gain experience in multiple areas, including speaking in a business setting, marketing and working in groups.
“I think it’s a terrific learning experience, they learn all about organization and working amongst their peers. These kids are getting pretty good at this,” said Councilor Roy Anderson, Montrose City Council representative for the Youth City Council.
“I think the community at large sees what dynamic and student leaders can do in their community when given an opportunity. It really shows the community what kind of incredible youth we have... their motivation, skills, and their own sense of civic duty.”
The theme of this weekend’s event is “Winner Takes It All.” Soccer, basketball, inflatable volleyball, dodgeball, and climbing are among the activities. Teens can also enjoy the pool, ping-pong and a guided painting session with Amazing Glaze.
“With plenty of fun prizes, free food, and music sponsored by Cherry Creek Media to top off the night, Rock the Rec is sure to have something for everyone,” stated the youth council.
The Rock the Rec event in December had more than 60 participants, and both coordinators hope that this event will have similar engagement.
“We’re really hoping to build off the success of the last we had with the last event,” Unruh said. “We noticed it brought in a lot more students from a lot of different social groups.”
Rivenburgh agreed that connecting with a diverse group of peers is among the top ways participants can benefit.
“Groups of students who probably wouldn’t originally hang out or talk with one another, it made them have to go outside their comfort zone... pair people up with people they may not have met yet, broadening their friendships within the community,” she said.
Anderson said that the event gives youths a weekend activity and allows them exposure to ways they can be active in the community.
“This is an outlet for that social energy that is really good for the kids,” Anderson said. “I think it helps them show their peers the kind of neat things you can do as a teenager that are constructive and beneficial to the community.”
Unruh and Rivenburgh said the Youth City Council plans to host another Rock the Rec event in April, and they also hope to implement a similar series of events targeted at middle school age youth.
The Montrose Recreation Center is located at 16350 Woodgate Road. Parents must fill out a waiver online for a student’s participation in the event. The Montrose Youth City Council is focused on increasing youth engagement in the community, both through civic activity and local events. More information about the Montrose Youth City Council and Rock the Rec can be found at cityofmontrose.org under “Youth Council.”
