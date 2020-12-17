Youth City Council to put in new time capsule this month

The Montrose City Youth Council is spearheading the opportunity to preserve this year’s memories for the next 50 years.
The youth council will be collecting items for the 2070 Montrose Time Capsule through today.
Items that may be submitted, but not limited to are photos, letters, current technology, small items that represent Montrose and the year 2020.
The time capsule unearthed in October drew in a crowd of nostalgic Montrose citizens, eager to see the history from their parents, grandparents, and even some of their own lives from 1970.
The capsule contained letters, photos, newspaper clippings, a music record, and many more items that contained memories from 50 years ago.
Youth City Council Mayor Harrison Hall is excited for the opportunity to take part in preserving the next 50 years.
“This is honestly one of the most fun projects I’ve been a part of, it’s awesome and I’m truly loving it,” Hall said.
“The fact that we’re able to do this thing and have the citizens in 2070 open it, look back and think about all the history with the COVID-19 pandemic with everything that’s happened this year is truly amazing.”
Items will be collected in drop boxes at the Montrose Recreation Center, Montrose City Hall, and the Montrose County Courthouse, where the youth city council where go through the donations.
“So far we have a decent selection of items,” Hall said.
“Right now, we’re planning on breaking the ground on Dec. 28 at 1 p.m.”
Hall said the youth council has received a lot of local items so far.
There are many pictures from photographers, different items that “encase our culture,” and little trinkets that came out this year.
“I think it’s an absolutely great project, and I love that we took this project on,” Hall said. “I can’t think of a better project we can be doing.”
The Montrose Youth City Council was established by the Montrose City Council to encourage greater youth participation in the city’s government.
The youth council is charged with actively advising the city council with recommendations on issues concerning youth, and assisting city staff in considering youth perspectives in its planning efforts.
